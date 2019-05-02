Menu
LOCAL FOCUS: Business owner Savy Huoth's main concern this election is keeping the economy strong.
Politics

ELECTION TALK: Local business owner talks policy

2nd May 2019 4:30 PM
JOB security and supporting small business was on Savy Huoth's mind when she queued at the pre-polling booths in Gladstone on Monday.

She would not be swayed on who to vote for and politely declined a campaigner trying to hand her a how-to-vote card.

The restaurant owner, massage therapist and mother of two said policy supporting the local economy was a priority.

"I'd like to see the government helping the small businesses a lot more than the big companies,” Mrs Huoth said.

"Instead of everything going to the big companies look after our own backyard.

Mrs Huoth has two daughters who are a psychologist and a mechanical engineer.

She said her children's future was on her mind.

Mrs Huoth worried about how the environmental impact of mining would affect her daughters' futures.

"We cannot do much if we don't look after our own backyard,” she said.

