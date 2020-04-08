Menu
Kahn Goodluck topped the poll, and is expected to become deputy mayor
ELECTION RESULTS: New councillors declared

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
ALMOST two weeks after the local government elections, the Electoral Commission of Queensland has declared the results for Gladstone Regional Council.

Incumbent Kahn Goodluck topped the polls with 17,763 votes, followed closely by Chris Trevor (17,658 votes).

Darryl Branthwaite and Chris Cameron will take up seats on the council for the first time while the rest of the table is filled with returning councillors.

Glenn Churchill, Natalie Muszkat, Desley O’Grady and Rick Hansen all held on to their seats.

The results were declared after 73 per cent of votes were counted.

An ECQ spokeswoman said out of the 41,313 residents enrolled to vote, only about 33,000 participated in the election.

Last week, incumbent Matt Burnett (73.44 per cent) was declared winner of the mayoral race, beating out Michael Fearns (26.56 per cent).

Cr Matt Burnett shared the results on Facebook, saying the post-election meeting would be held at 9am Tuesday.

At the meeting, the mayor and councillors will take their declaration of office.

Cr Burnett said the meeting would be live-streamed on Gladstone Regional Council’s Facebook page.

