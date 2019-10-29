ELECTION PROMISE: Open date unclear for new cancer centre

Health Minister Jill Hennessy will tour around the $1 billion purpose-built Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre which, will be completed next year. Linear Accelerator, which delivers radiation therapy treatment. Picture: Brendan Francis

IT IS unclear when a radiation therapy facility promised for Gladstone during the federal election will be open.

Gladstone was one of 13 regional centres promised a facility as part of a $45.5 million investment from the Federal Government ahead of the May 18 election.

The announcement, made about one month out from the election, matched Labor's promise of $60 million for radiation therapy facilities at the same 13 regions.

The Federal Government said $5 million would be allocated for a Gladstone facility.

Cancer patients currently have to travel to Rockhampton or Bundaberg to receive radiation therapy.

In a response to questions about progress on the facility, a spokesperson from Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd's office said funds for the cancer centres were included in the 2019-20 budget and further work was scheduled to begin in 2020-21.

"The establishment of these centres will be subject to an open tender process in early 2020," they said.

It comes off the back of the launch of the online survey allowing residents to have their say on what the Gladstone Hospital's new specialist outpatient department should include.

The Observer asked its Facebook followers what they would like to see in the new department with many responding in support of a radiation facility.

Tricia Yarrow wanted to see radiation therapy in Gladstone.

"At present radiation recipients drive 1.5 hours for 15 minutes of treatment then 1.5 hours to get home," she said.

"Cancer treatment is very taxing on the body without the stress of 3 hours travel time as well."

The consultation process closed on October 27.

The $1 million Outpatient Specialist Department is expected to be complete in 2021.