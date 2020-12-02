Election booth incident investigation reported to CCC

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer Ian Paterson at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer Ian Paterson at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

A COMPLAINT to police about an incident involving a One Nation volunteer and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher’s father Neville during early voting, has been provided to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

But the police investigation into the incident has concluded with no charges being laid.

On October 21, when Ian Paterson was handing out One Nation how-to-vote information at the Boyne Island Community Centre, he claimed he was involved in an altercation with Neville Butcher.

The alleged incident was reported to Tannum Sands police station that afternoon, and officers obtained CCTV footage from the Community Centre allegedly showing what had occurred.

Tannum Sands Police OIC Tony Poli said the complaint was passed onto the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch.

The complaint was then passed from the Gladstone CIB, where Neville Butcher’s other son Wayne Butcher is a detective sergeant, to the Rockhampton CIB to investigate.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Wayne Butcher.

Mr Paterson said when he was told by a Rockhampton detective there were “technical issues” with CCTV footage, he immediately reported his original complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

“About four weeks ago I reported my complaint to the CCC,” Mr Paterson said.

Re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher celebrates securing his third consecutive term in Queensland parliament with family, friends and supporters at the Gladstone Yacht Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“The CCC acknowledged the submission I put into them, but I haven’t heard anything further.”

Glenn Butcher said it was up to the CCC to decide whether there was anything to investigate.

“Everyone is entitled to report matters to the CCC,” he said.

“I find it strange that he has gone to the CCC, because the police investigation has found that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

Mr Paterson said he was contacted by a detective inspector from Rockhampton Police several times during their investigation.

“I spoke a number of times to a detective inspector who told me he viewed the footage and they could see clearly me being approached by Mr (Neville) Butcher, but after that there was interference with the CCTV footage,” he said.

“So I put that all in the report to the CCC.”

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the police investigation had been finalised.

“Detectives from Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch investigated a complaint of assault,” the spokeswoman said.

“The police investigation found insufficient evidence to substantiate the complaint or charge anyone for an offence of assault.”

The Observer requested a copy of, or still photos from the alleged incident.

“As such, the QPS is not in a position to release the CCTV,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said “technical issues” were encountered with the CCTV footage.

“Included in the investigation was a review of CCTV footage, which due to technical issues did not capture the alleged incident,” the spokeswoman said.

“The matter is now finalised.”

