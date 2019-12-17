Menu
An 84-year-old woman was tending to her dead husband’s grave when she was threatened and robbed.
Crime

Elderly woman robbed at dead husband’s grave

by Chad Van Estrop and OIivia Shying
16th Dec 2019 1:06 PM
DETECTIVES have made an impassioned plea for a Good Samaritan who came to an elderly woman's aid to come forward.

Geelong Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Guthrie said police were desperately trying to track down the woman who witnessed a heartless graveside robbery at East Geelong Cemetery around 11.30am on Monday.

He said an 84-year-old woman was tending to her dead husband's grave when she was approached by a teenage boy.

Armed with a stick, the boy demanded the woman hand over a cash.

Sen-Sergeant Guthrie said the witness - a woman - quickly intervened and assisted the elderly victim.

"When the young male has seen this lady who intervened he has run away," Sen-Sergeant Guthrie said.

"We are hoping she can come forward and assist police."

Sen-Sergeant Guthrie said the elderly woman was not injured during the attack but was clearly shaken.

"What sort of world have we come to when a woman can't even grieve at her deceased husband's grave," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Geelong CIU on 5225 3100.

