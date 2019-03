An elderly woman is in a critical condition after a "very serious” crash at Tewantin this afternoon.

An elderly woman is in a critical condition after a "very serious” crash at Tewantin this afternoon. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

AN ELDERLY woman is in a critical condition after a car reportedly crashed into her mobility scooter at Tewantin this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics, including a critical care paramedic, were called to the "very serious crash" on Hilton Tce and Sydney St about 12.50pm.

The woman was treated at the scene for significant leg injuries and was taken to Noosa Hospital in a critical condition.