The elderly woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a Mercedes at Tewantin this afternoon.
News

Scene of bloody horror as woman, 89, hit and 'sent flying'

Ashley Carter
Alan_Lander
by and
21st Mar 2019 1:29 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM
AN ELDERLY woman is in a critical condition after a car reportedly crashed into her mobility scooter at Tewantin this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics, including a critical care paramedic, were called to the "very serious crash" on Hilton Tce and Sydney St about 12.50pm.

The woman, believed to be aged 89, was using the crossing near Riverstone Cl when she was hit by a Mercedes Benz sedan.

The scooter was pushed about 10m further along the road as a result.

She was treated at the scene for significant leg injuries and was taken to Noosa Hospital in a critical condition.

Witnesses say the crossing is dangerous, as motorists can't easily see pedestrians waiting to use it.

"All we saw was the little white mobile thing hitting the car and she went up in the air," 000 caller Kim McKenzie said.

"It's hard to see - there's cars parked all along here. It's a silly crossing - you can't see them approaching."

A Queensland Police spokesman said anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

 
