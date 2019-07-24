Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
News

Elderly woman attacked by bull

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is suffering serious injuries after she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was suffering from serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

central queensland editors picks farming

Top Stories

    Fish and chips shop for sale after unexpected closure

    premium_icon Fish and chips shop for sale after unexpected closure

    Business A West Gladstone fish and chips shop has shut its doors unexpectedly

    Engineering alliance CEO resigns after eight years

    premium_icon Engineering alliance CEO resigns after eight years

    News 'Carli has been instrumental in the GEA's success today'

    • 24th Jul 2019 1:27 PM
    FIFO BAN: Eight mines impacted by new worker regulations

    premium_icon FIFO BAN: Eight mines impacted by new worker regulations

    Breaking Move will prohibit the projects from employing 100 per cent FIFO

    Veteran told community would still support him after DUI

    premium_icon Veteran told community would still support him after DUI

    News The ADF veteran drank a 700ml bottle of Jägermeister before driving