Crime

Elderly woman allegedly hit with metal bar in her own yard

Rae Wilson
by
9th Nov 2018 3:37 AM

AN elderly woman was allegedly hit in the stomach with a metal bar when she asked two men to leave her property.

The men approached the house on Brisbane Road at Barney Point about 7.20pm last night and police will allege they started shouting.

"The 71-year-old woman exited the house and told them to leave," a police statement said.

"It will be further alleged the pair then damaged a window and a gate at the property before hitting the woman in the stomach with a metal bar."

Police found two men nearby and took them both into custody.

The woman, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuring, did not know the men.

A Barney Point man, 20, and Gladstone man, 21, have both been charged with seriously assaulting a person over the age of 60, wilful damage and forcible entry.

They will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

