Elderly using tech to temper self-isolation

Carinity Home Care client Beverley Young with her Mobi tablet designed to allow seniors to stay connected. Photo: Contributed.

Carinity Home Care client Beverley Young with her Mobi tablet designed to allow seniors to stay connected. Photo: Contributed.

SOME members of Hervey Bay's elderly community are turning to online technology to stay connected with their friends and loved ones during the self-isolation and social distancing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carinity Home Care said it remained committed to supporting older residents.

The not-for-profit's lifestyle co-ordinator in Hervey Bay, Carlee Dreyer, said it would continue assisting the elderly to stay safe and healthy with a range of services - including personal and nursing care, social support, attending appointments, shopping and other activities.

She said Carinity Home Care was using Mobi, powered by Breezie, to support social connection.

The simple-to-use tablet was specifically designed for seniors to cut through the complexities of technology.

"With unlimited access to the internet, Mobi makes it easy for seniors to stay in touch with friends, family and their lifestyle co-ordinator," Ms Dreyer said.

She said video calling and telehealth integrations allowed users to discuss health matters and care without leaving their homes.

"Using this technology can improve health and wellbeing outcomes for seniors and help them maintain mental fitness via apps, games and music therapy," Ms Dreyer said.

Nychelle Hanlon runs classes on tablet devices and technology for seniors in Hervey Bay.

She said devices could help people stay connected.

"Isolation is a big issue for seniors. Tablets are a brilliant way to keep in touch with family.

"By using Skype, you can speak to and see people anywhere in the world," Ms Hanlon said.

Meanwhile, Carinity's Janelle Heyse said all staff had received additional training in preparation for Covid-19 and followed strict infection-control procedures to ensure the safety of clients.

"The Department of Health has advised they will support us with advice and a supply of appropriate protective equipment should we need to provide care to clients who have coronavirus," Ms Heyse said.

"We also encourage everyone in the community, including seniors, to observe hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing measures."