An elderly patient has been airlifted off Heron Island on Tuesday May 7.

An elderly patient has been airlifted off Heron Island on Tuesday May 7. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter

AN elderly patient was airlifted to hospital from Heron Island on Tuesday afternoon after suffering respiratory problems.

The 87-year-old Queensland resident was holidaying on the island with family when he presented to the island's medical facility.

The patient was treated on board by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew before being transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.