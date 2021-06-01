Elderly murder-accused remains in hospital

AN elderly man with Parkinson's disease accused of murdering his wife remains in hospital guarded by prison officers three months after her death.

Maxwell Beever, 82, has been in Gold Coast University Hospital since the body of Robyn Beever was found at their Varsity Lakes property on February 25.

He has been charged with her murder.

Robyn Beever and murder-accused Max Beever. Picture: Supplied

Beever is accused of killing his wife, who had been diagnosed with dementia, as early as 6pm on Wednesday, February 24.

She was not found until a day later when police and emergency services were confronted with a "bloody scene" at the Gerona Circuit property.

The Bulletin has confirmed Beever remains in hospital undergoing treatment and is being guarded by prison officers.

His condition is not known, but in March his lawyer Jonathan Nyst, of Nyst Legal told a court Beever had "serious health conditions as well as Parkinson's disease".

Queensland Corrective Services and the health department would not comment on Beever's medical needs.

GCB: Maxwell and Robyn Beever. Picture: supplied.

A QCS spokeswoman said prisoners undertook a health assessment to determine their health care requirements when taken into its custody.

Queensland Health provide care to prisoners behind bars and have access to treatment options in public hospitals, including a secure wing at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Prisoners that have an acute health condition that requires monitoring and medical intervention are provided with care in a health care environment, such as a hospital or a sub-acute care unit," a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

The departments also offer personal care support to prisoners when it can provided safely behind bars. Alternatively, care is provided at health facilities where the prisoner is guarded by police or prison officers.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said all of Queensland's prisons had the capacity to manage prisoners with complex health care needs.

"Where a prisoners' needs are such that they cannot be supported in prisons, QCS works with Queensland Health to identify suitable alternative arrangements," she said.

In February, the pair's children released a released a statement through Mr Nyst saying the man has their love and "unwavering support".

They said their parents were "devoted to each other", having met more than 60 years ago.

" … their greatest concern now is for their aged father, who is not in good health, and has not been for a number of years," the statement said.

"He has their unwavering love and support, and they are fully committed to his welfare."

Originally published as Elderly murder-accused remains in hospital