Elderly men charged over alleged pot bust

Declan Cooley
| 4th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
SUSPECTS CHARGED: Police allegedly found three men 'tending' to cannabis plants when they raided a rural property at Ambrose.
SUSPECTS CHARGED: Police allegedly found three men 'tending' to cannabis plants when they raided a rural property at Ambrose.

TWO long-time locals have been charged after police raided a rural property on Friday, allegedly finding more than 1600 cannabis plants growing out in the open.

Police claim they ripped out more than 40kg worth of cannabis plants, seized more than 3kg of dried weed and confiscated $5000 in cash.

Police said the 1600 cannabis plants were at various stages of maturation and ranged in height from 9ft to seedlings.

The owner of the property on Hut Creek Rd at Ambrose, unemployed and 65-years-old, was charged with allegedly trafficking, producing and possession of a dangerous drug.

The second man, 61 and brother to the first man, was charged with allegedly producing cannabis.

Police also seized camouflage equipment, which they will allege was used to hide the cannabis while it dried.

Police said the majority of the cannabis had been dried on the property and the drug would be destroyed by fire.

Being caught by police with more than 100 cannabis plants constitutes a major drug possession.

Both men received bail and are expected to appear in court January 10.

Gladstone Observer

Police ripped out more than 40kg worth of cannabis plants, seized more than 3kg of dried weed and confiscated $5000 in cash.

