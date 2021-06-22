Menu
Login
The 82-year-old man has fronted court on Tuesday.
The 82-year-old man has fronted court on Tuesday.
News

Elderly man’s attempted murder charge

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jun 2021 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

An 82-year-old Tasmanian man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and wounding.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Counsel St, Zeehan on the west coast on Saturday morning.

Police said two women, aged 80 and 64, sustained wounds to their head, face and arms.

The elderly man, who also suffered self-inflicted injuries, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of wounding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or crime stoppers 1300 333 000.

Originally published as Elderly man’s attempted murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        News The southbound lane on a busy Gladstone road remains blocked after a vehicle...

        CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        Premium Content CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        News “The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to...