Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Elderly man tortured with drill, taser

by Ben Harvy
29th Feb 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An elderly man has been bound, kidnapped and assaulted with a taser and drill during a terrifying ordeal at Murray Bridge.

Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim was in contact with one of the men on a social app.

After meeting at a Murray Bridge home, the victim was allegedly bound and assaulted by the pair, who used a taser and drill.

Police say the men also used a hatchet to threaten the victim and demand money.

The incident was reported to police about 8am on Saturday after the victim, with just minor injuries, escaped his captors.

The suspects were arrested at Murray Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police will allege they found a taster, drill, hatchet and duct tape used in the incident.

The pair - a 36-year-old and 20-year-old from Murray Bridge - have been refused police bail.

They will appear in Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks torture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        premium_icon $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        News The project aims to strengthen the bridges between Biloela and Calliope.

        Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        premium_icon Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        News Government implements Coronavirus Emergency Response Plan.

        ‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

        premium_icon ‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

        Crime Trevor Dale Bayliss faces court for unlawful stalking

        Inland Rail push gathers steam

        premium_icon Inland Rail push gathers steam

        News Calls for State and Federal governments to back the plan.