UPDATE 11:30AM: It is understood an RACQ rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

More to come.

BREAKING 10.55AM: PARAMEDICS are racing to a Goovigen property, in the banana Shire, after a man in his 80s rolled an ATV.

Initial reports suggest the man, aged 81, has head an shoulder injuries after rolling the vehicle on a property.

He is conscious.

More to come.