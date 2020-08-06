Simple driving blunder cost elderly man dearly

Clarence Valley Council erected a give way sign for eastbound North St motorists at Turf St, hours after a collision at the intersection on Thursday, 10th July, 2020.

TREVOR John Coleman, 78, vehemently denied cutting police off at an intersection in Tara, so much so that he contested the charge before Dalby Magistrates Court.

That was until two "uncooperative" witnesses who were passengers in the car with him brought him back down to earth, and told him he actually did cut the officers off, and he was in the wrong.

The court heard on January 21 the defendant approached a give way sign on the corner of Day and Fry Streets in Tara while police approached the same intersection, according to police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana.

The defendant looked left to check traffic but failed to check his right-hand side and did not see police approaching.

He pulled out directly in front of the police vehicle, and was stopped shortly after by the officers.

The court heard he chose to contest the matter because he believed he shouldn't have to pay the ticket because he "didn't see the police".

Defence lawyer Raymond Everest told the court he had previously had the matter mentioned four times with the intention to plead not guilty.

He only changed his mind when his two witnesses "did not co-operate" by telling him they knew he didn't give way.

Coleman pleaded guilty to failing to give way at an intersection while facing a give way sign/line.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined him $300 and recorded a conviction.