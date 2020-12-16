Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

16th Dec 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 71-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after an assault at a unit at Northgate on Brisbane's northside.

Police allege that about 7 last night an 18-year-old man forced his way into an Allworth St unit.

Police say the teenager assaulted the older man, striking him multiple times to the head and body before he fled to a neighbouring unit.

The 71-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The teenager, from Caboolture, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and break and enter.

He is due in Brisbane Magistrates court today.

Originally published as Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

More Stories

Show More
assault attack bashing brisbane crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

        Premium Content BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

        News “I just want to go home and enjoy my grandchildren.”

        It all went 'wrong' at sunday trade afternoon tea

        It all went 'wrong' at sunday trade afternoon tea

        News Panel 'wrong' Industrial Court of Queensland president says.

        DRUGGIE WARNED: ‘Re-offend and you’ll rot in jail’

        Premium Content DRUGGIE WARNED: ‘Re-offend and you’ll rot in jail’

        News Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford was stern with drug-driver Ronald Charles...

        Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

        Premium Content Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

        News The good news comes just in time for Christmas.