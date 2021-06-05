Elderly man dies following serious crash at Baffle Creek

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash at Baffle Creek.

Update 7.10pm: An 84-year-old man from Coomera has died following a three-vehicle crash at Baffle Creek on Saturday.

At 11.10am, emergency crews were called to a collision between a Holden Commodore sedan and a Nissan X-Trail wagon outside shops on Coast Rd.

A passenger in the sedan, an 84-year-old man from Coomera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the wagon, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where she was treated for shock.

Two other men aged 53 and 62, travelling in the sedan, were also taken to Bundaberg Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with dashcam vision of either vehicle from 10.30am to 11.10am today in the Coast Rd area, to contact police.

