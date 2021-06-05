Menu
Emergency services are on the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash at Baffle Creek.
News

Elderly man dies following serious crash at Baffle Creek

Geordi Offord
5th Jun 2021 12:14 PM
Premium Content

Update 7.10pm: An 84-year-old man from Coomera has died following a three-vehicle crash at Baffle Creek on Saturday.

At 11.10am, emergency crews were called to a collision between a Holden Commodore sedan and a Nissan X-Trail wagon outside shops on Coast Rd.

A passenger in the sedan, an 84-year-old man from Coomera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the wagon, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where she was treated for shock.

Two other men aged 53 and 62, travelling in the sedan, were also taken to Bundaberg Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with dashcam vision of either vehicle from 10.30am to 11.10am today in the Coast Rd area, to contact police.

Update 1.30pm: Emergency crews remain on scene of a serious crash at Baffle Creek.

A QAS spokeswoman said four people were involved in the three-vehicle crash on Coast Rd.

Three have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial: Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash at Baffle Creek.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Coast Rd at 11.10am.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing two female patients.

She said they were also treating a male for critical injuries.

More to come.

Originally published as Elderly man dies following serious crash at Baffle Creek

