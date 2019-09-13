Menu
APPEAL: Police are seeking witnesses to a hit and run incident in Kin Kora last month. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Elderly man dies after trail bike hit and run

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Sep 2019 11:30 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the death of an elderly man after he was struck by a trail bike in Kin Kora last month.

Preliminary information suggests about 5pm on August 31 a 77-year-old local man was walking along the pathway between Emmadale Drive and the soccer field at the end of Pioneer Drive when he was allegedly struck by a blue trail bike as it sped past him.

Police say the man fell to the ground while the rider failed to stop and offer assistance.

The man was transported to Gladstone Hospital and treated for his injuries, then later discharged.

The 77-year-old died on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing to determine whether or not the incident on August 31 contributed to the man’s death and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Gladstone Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have seen a blue trail bike in that area at any time to come forward.

Police believe the trail bike has been seen in the area several times in the past, particularly along the roadway that leads from the end of Pioneer Drive to the soccer field.

The rider is described as wearing a dark coloured helmet with dark goggles.

Anyone who may know the rider of the bike is also urged to contact police.

