Elderly man dies after being hit in shopping centre carpark

by Jack Lawrie
1st Jul 2020 8:43 AM
A 77-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in the carpark of a Cairns shopping centre yesterday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a vehicle had collided with the elderly man at the entrance of the Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark about 4.15pm.

An elderly man has suffered a serious injury after being hit by a car at a Mount Sheridan carpark. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
Paramedics, including critical care, attended the scene and treated the man who was in a critical condition with a head injury.

The 77-year-old man was taken to Cairns Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"He passed away this morning in hospital as a result of his injuries," the Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

"It's a very sad incident."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Emergency services gathered at the carpark outside Mount Sheridan Plaza, where an elderly man was struck by a car at 4.15pm.
EARLIER: An elderly man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in a Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said they were called to the shopping centre at 4.15pm, with reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle.

The patient was treated by paramedics including critical care paramedics, and a doctor for a significant head injury at the scene.

He has been transported to Cairns Hospital.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit has been sent to the scene.

