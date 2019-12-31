Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Elderly driver dead after crashing through two homes

Navarone Farrell
by
31st Dec 2019 7:26 AM | Updated: 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has died after running his vehicle through two properties in Ipswich in the early hours of of this morning.
According to Queensland Police, the elderly driver crashed through the front of a home on Moffat St, Ipswich, around about 5am.
He took out part of one home and the front fence of another.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were on scene for hours and investigations were ongoing.

"It appeared to be an elderly male driver, it may have been a medical incident," she said.
"There (were) multiple crews on scene, the road is blocked, the intersection off Warwick Rd.
"Forensic crash unit are investigating the cause of the crash. He (was not) in a good way."
Initial reports from both Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police spokeswomen said it appeared the man had suffered a medical episode.
He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition where he later died.
"The driver has passed away, but investigations are continuing as to whether it or not it was the crash, a pre-existing medical condition or a medical episode," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
accident crash editors picks elderly driver forensic crash unit investigation ipswich queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye in Gladdy

        premium_icon The hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye in Gladdy

        News From themed nights to live music, there will be plenty on to ensure you welcome the new year in the best way possible.

        Two accidents in two hours: Gas bottle, hay truck on fire

        premium_icon Two accidents in two hours: Gas bottle, hay truck on fire

        News FIRE crews were kept busy in the region as two fire-related incidents happened in...

        2019’s big moments in local, state and federal politics

        premium_icon 2019’s big moments in local, state and federal politics

        News FROM a huge federal election win to funds promised for upgrades to roads and...

        Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        premium_icon Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        News WHEN Tony Headford is called to help protect a home from a bushfire he knows those...