Elderly dogs euthanised after sad cases of neglect

Two dog owners have faced court after RSPCA officers found their elderly pets in shocking states of neglect.

A church volunteer spent her time catering for her religious community while her dog starved, a magistrate has heard.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard Burpengary grandmother Gayle Janet Beecher, 60, had taken on the care of her parents' 18-year-old kelpie cross called Kola which when found by the RSPCA appeared starved.

The court heard the senior dog was suffering dental decay, was emaciated and while fed a mixture or dry and wet food each day was also in need of supplementary nourishment.

The court heard Beecher was "completely embarrassed and ashamed" of the situation, which led to the dog being euthanised.

Beecher stayed with Kola while the dog was euthanised and the court heard the dog was a well-loved family pet.

Magistrate James Blanch heard Beecher was a dedicated member of the community, had spent considerable time caring for her elderly parents and volunteered at her local Creekside Community Church catering morning teas.

"Maybe you should have been providing for the dog and not the church members," Magistrate Blanch said.

Kola the dog was euthanised after RSPCA officers found her in a shocking state of neglect. Picture: RSPCA

"The dog looks disgraceful.

"(It is) so obvious there is something wrong with that dog and it beggars belief that it... got to that stage."

Meanwhile, Deception Bay man Jason Jasperson, 47, said he could not afford vet treatment for his 11-year-old German shepherd Benji.

The court heard the dog was found by RSPCA inspectors suffering osteoarthritis, dental disease and a skin condition.

The court also heard the dog's nails had been overgrown for some years.

According to the RSPCA the dog was in visible pain and would fall over and yelp and had been suffering an ear infection.

After a vet examination it was decided treatment for the dog would not be effective and so Benji was euthanised.

"The only reason I didn't treat him, Your Honour, is because I didn't have... I was broke," Jasperson told Magistrate Blanch through tears.

"I understand your position at the time but that animal relies on you for everything," Magistrate Blanch said.

Jasperson pleaded guilty to failing to provide appropriate treatment for Benji and was fined $1600, ordered to pay more than $700 in costs and prohibited from owning another pet for two years. No conviction was recorded.

Beecher pleaded guilty to failing to provide appropriate food and water and failing to provide appropriate treatment for Kola.

She was fined $1800, ordered to pay more than $700 in costs and also prohibited from owning animals for two years, with the exception of a cat called Prim. No conviction was recorded.

