Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly couple in shocking caravan rollover

6th Aug 2019 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM

 

A SOUTH Australian man and his passenger have walked away with only cuts and bruises from a horror crash in Queensland.

The pair were driving a four-wheel-drive with a caravan attached on the Bruce Highway, Gumlu, 250km south of Mackay, at 11.55am on July 29, when their car flipped off the road.

The 67-year-old driver was overtaking another vehicle on the rural stretch of highway when the caravan begun to sway from side to side.

The oscillating caravan flipped on the side of the road, dragging the four-wheel-drive along with it.

Officers from the Queensland Forensic Crash Unit examined the footage and said it was amazing the occupants had walked from the crash with minor injuries.

 

A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.
A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.

More Stories

accident caravan editors picks motoring rollover

Top Stories

    PARTY'S OVER: The revellers ID scanners are keeping out

    premium_icon PARTY'S OVER: The revellers ID scanners are keeping out

    News OVER eight months more than 200 people banned from Gladstone venues have been sent home after being caught by ID scanners, a report has found.

    Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    premium_icon Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    Health Cr Goodluck seeks changes to Gladstone Hospital

    Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

    premium_icon Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

    News Tiaaleaiga is expected to appear in court on August 19.

    'Heartbreaking and heartwarming': the hay bail out

    premium_icon 'Heartbreaking and heartwarming': the hay bail out

    Community Business inundated with requests for hay.