Elderly couple flown to hospital after car rollover

A couple in their 70s were flown to hospital after a single vehicle rollover in Baralaba on Wednesday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Baralaba Rannes Rd, approximately 15 kilometres to the east of Baralaba, after reports of a car crash in the area.

A man and woman in their seventies were trapped in their vehicle after it left the road and drove into a culvert, consequently flipping the vehicle onto its roof.

A woman was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Her partner was more difficult to access in the damaged vehicle and was extricated not long after.

He was taken to Baralaba airfield and picked up by the Royal Flying Doctor Service and flown to Rockhampton in a stable condition.