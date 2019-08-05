Eisteddfod tribute to late grandmother

FAMILY LINK: Emily Newman's grandmother Pauline Newman was a major part of the eisteddfod committee for several years before she died last year.

FAMILY LINK: Emily Newman's grandmother Pauline Newman was a major part of the eisteddfod committee for several years before she died last year. Liana Walker

EMILY Newman is sure her late grandmother would be proud to see the Gladstone Eisteddfod continually supported.

Pauline Newman was a member of the eisteddfod committee for abut a decade before she died a year ago.

"When it was the old entertainment centre, I was there doing the eisteddfod really young and (my grandmother) was always the treasurer or the secretary,” Miss Newman said.

"She did a lot ... they're figuring out now how much she did for it.”

Today, all of Miss Newman's work revolves around the performing arts.

She works at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, teaches at Gladstone Performing Arts Company and offers private lessons.

"I'm excited for the eisteddfod because it is a performance opportunity and it's always fun,” she said.

"It is massive especially for arts. Some of them don't have this opportunity at all.

"And it fluctuates; for five years we had a massive vocal section, each section had 10 to 15 people in it and then it started dwindling down.”

Miss Newman has been performing in eisteddfods since she was in Year 1. Some of her fondest memories of performing were with her grandmother.

"She used to play piano and we'd sing Christmas carols around the piano every Christmas and Christmas Eve,” she said.

Miss Newman hopes to follow in her grandmother's footsteps and be a part of the eisteddfod committee.

Eisteddfod

Vocal August 10-14

Speech and drama August 9-13

Instrumental August 25-28

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, 56 Goondoon St