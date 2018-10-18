EISTEDDFOD RESULTS: Vocal and instrumental talent on show

CHILDREN from as young as nine years old took to the stage and shone at this year's Gladstone City Eisteddfod.

The 48th edition of the Gladstone institution started in early August and the first to compete were those with impressive vocal and instrumental talent.

Here are the results for the 2018 Gladstone City Eisteddfod vocal and instrumental category:

Friday, August 10

Section 735: Flute/Oboe Solo 8 years & under

1st: Katelyn Taylor 2nd: Evie McNamara

Section 736: Flute/Oboe Solo 9 & 10 years

1st: Hannah Zahn 2nd: Logan Nutley 3rd: Molly Vale

H.C. Oneli Peiris, Elizabeth Ariens

Section 737: Flute/Oboe Solo 11 & 12 years

1st: Ella Rouse 2nd: Pragati Nath 3rd: Tallis Whelan

H.C. Jayde Samuel, Makayla Watson

Section 744: Clarinet Solo 9 & 10 years

1st: Sahana Paymon 2nd: Ava Hetherington 3rd: Mackenzie Stormouth

H.C. Julian Mitchell

Section 745: Clarinet Solo 11 & 12 years

1st: Kaylee Hardwick 2nd: Bree Tankard 3rd: Subasha Kumar

H.C. Zanae Allen

Section 751 & 752: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 10 years & under

1st: Ava Williams

Section 753: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 11 & 12 years

1st: Zanae Allen 2nd: Daniel Meyer

Section 760: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 10 years & under

1st: Mary Bambrick 2nd: Molly Vale 3rd: Elizabeth Ahrens

H.C. Logan Nutley

Section 761: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 11 & 12 years

1st: Kaylee Hardwick 2nd: Ella Rouse 3rd: Amber Longden

H.C. Tallis Whelan

Section 789: Percussion Solo 10 years & under

1st: Tully McNamara

Section 796: Recorder Solo 10 years & under

1st: Annaliese Adamson 2nd: Ryan Adamson

Section 801: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 10 years & under

1st: Molly Vale & Mary Bambrick 2nd: Julian Mitchell, Lilianya Trimmer & Tabitha Ryan-Salter 3rd: Hayden Walker & Sidney Crawshaw

H.C. Milly Sharpe & Riley Townsend, Lara Cavanagh, Mackenzie Stormouth and Tyler Stormouth

Section 802: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 11 & 12 years

1st: Amber Longden & Molly Vale 2nd: Hannah Zahn, Makayla Waton & Sophie Rogers 3rd: Anthea Sternberg, Kaylee Hardwick & Paige Scott

H.C. Jayde Samuel & Tallis Whelan, Abigail Hughes & Caleb Dawe

Section 808: Mixed Woodwind/Brass/Percussion Duo/Trio 10 years & under

1st: Benny Jacob & Mackenzie Stormouth 2nd: Brooke Nevin & Madeleine Wilson

Section 803: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 13 & 14 years

1st: Caitlin Bignell & Nathan Jacob 2nd: Ava Kean & Georgia Staines 3rd: Leila Marin & Ceilia Wright

H.C. Olivia Foster & Trinity Cooper

Section 804: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 15-18 years

1st: Anna Keirsnowski, Keelie Hogeveen & Shani Muller

Section 738: Flute/Oboe Solo 13 & 14 years

1st: Ava Kean 2nd: Anna Keirsnowski 3rd: Olivia Foster

H.C. Trinity Cooper

Section 739: Flute/Oboe Solo 15-18 years

1st: Keelie Hogeveen

Section 746: Clarinet Solo 13 & 14 years

1st: Alexander Niven

Section 747: Clarinet Solo 15-18 years

1st: Khatya Da Silver Martins

Section 754: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 13 & 14 years

1st: Thomas Schmidt

Section 755: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 15-18 years

1st: Bradley Carr 2nd: Kynan Elliott

Section 762: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 13 & 14 years

1st: Ava Keen 2nd: Caitlin Bignell 3rd: Alexander Niven

H.C. Shani Muller

Section 763: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 15-18 years

1st: Khatya Da Silver Martins 2nd: Bradley Carr 3rd: Kynan Elliott

Saturday, August 11

Section 700: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 6 years & under

1st: Zander Setiawan 2nd: Indianna Ramsay 3rd: Harrison Zhao

H.C. Rory Shannon, Fia Bijelic, Ezra Marsman, Henri Jansen van Rensburg, Xavier Cheah

Section 701: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 7 years

1st: Anitya Chakraborty 2nd: Raka Wakefield 3rd: Addison Bower

H.C. Harry Hobden, Naina Arora, Helena Donahue

Section 702: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 8 years

1st: Carol D'Sa 2nd: Natalia Tuakura 3rd: Ryan Fei

H.C. Evie McNamara, Amy Forrest, Brooke Nevin

Section 703: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 9 years

1st: Lydia Carlyon 2nd: Lewis Windsor 3rd: Sidney Crawshaw

H.C. Trinity Shannon, Luca Walsh

Section 704: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 10 years

1st: Julie De Clercq 2nd: Sahana Paymon 3rd: Darren Fei

H.C. Frankie Dingle, Cadence Ware, Maddison Turner

Section 729: Piano Duet 10 years & under

1st: Darren Fei & Ryan Fei 2nd: Lauren Conley & Tyler Stormouth 3rd: Tully McNamara & Evie McNamara

H.C. Declan Windsor & Emma Windsor

Section 731: Piano Duet 13-18 years

1st: Nathan Jacob & Yun Han Chen 2nd: Charlie Burge & Tamika Burge 3rd: Bree Tankard & Leanne Tankard

H.C. Katie Windsor & Mikayla Shepherd

Section 721: Piano Solo - JS Bach 10 years & under

1st: Sahana Paymon 2nd: Sidney Crawshaw 3rd: Trinity Shannon

H.C. Fenna Banga

Section 722: Piano Solo - JS Bach 11 & 12 years

1st: Kaye Ng 2nd: Charlie Burge 3rd: Richard Meiring

H.C. Lauren Porteous

Section 713: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 10 years & under

1st: Carol D'Sa 2nd: Luca Walsh 3rd: Sahana Paymon

H.C. Fia Bijelic

Section 705: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 11 years

1st: Kaye Ng 2nd: Sivia Shiju 3rd: Charlie Burge

H.C. Joey James

Section 706: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 12 years

1st: Shonit Abraham 2nd: Lauren Porteous 3rd: Estelle Dromgoole

H.C. Jercei Ponciano, Tallis Whelan

Section 714: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 11 & 12 years:

1st: Kaye Ng 2nd: Lauren Porteous 3rd: Charlie Burge

H.C. Estelle Dromgoole

Section 715: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 13 & 14 years

1st: Natania D'Sa 2nd: Adele Donohue 3rd: Tamika Burge

Section 716: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 15-18 years

1st: Noah Bongers 2nd: Charlie Johansen 3rd: Anna Hagedorn

Section 723: Piano Solo JS Bach 13 & 14 years

1st: Adele Donohue 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Katie Windsor

H.C. Tamika Burge

Section 724: Piano Solo JS Bach 15-18 years

1st: Noah Bongers 2nd: Anna Hagedorn

Sunday, August 12

Section 843: Fretted Instrument Solo 8 years & under

1st: Carol D'Sa 2nd: Tom Crawshaw 3rd: Akshaj Rayi

H.C. Summer Turner, Sariel Shiju

Section 844: Fretted Instrument Solo 9 & 10 years

1st: Annaliese Adamson 2nd: Nirupam Peetha 3rd: Andrew Fouracre-Keys

H.C. Isaac Horsten, Anupam Peetha, Dawson Dixon

Section 845: Fretted Instrument Solo 13-18 years

1st: Cameron Walker 2nd: Kynan Elliott

Section 887: String Orchestra Secondary Schools

1st: Tannum String Orchestra 2nd: Gladstone State High String Ensemble

3rd: Toolooa State High School

Section 863: String Ensemble Secondary Schools

1st: GSHS Ad Astra 2nd: Tannum Excellence Ensemble 3rd: Toolooa State High School

H.C. Tannum Navy, Tannum Teal

Section 882: Concert Band Level 2 Secondary Schools

1st: Toolooa State High School Concert Band 2nd: Gladstone State High School Concert Band 3rd: Tannum Sands State High School Concert Band

Section 883: Concert Band Level 2.5 Secondary Schools

1st: Toolooa State High School Symphonic Band 2nd: Tannum Sands State High School Symphonic Band 3rd: Gladstone State High School Symphonic Band

Section 874: Stage Band Secondary Schools

1st: Toolooa State High School Stage Band 2nd: Tannum Sands High School Stage Band 3rd: Gladstone State High School Big Band

Section 867: Instrumental Ensemble Other than Strings Secondary Schools

1st: Gladstone State High School D 2nd: Gladstone State High School E 3rd: Gladstone State High School C

H.C. Tannum Sands State High School, Gladstone State High School B

Section 871: Instrumental Group Other than Stage/Concert Band Secondary School

1st: Tannum Sands State High School 2nd: Trinity College

Section 904: Bands/Orchestra Any Age

1st: Encore Stage Band 2nd: Gladstone Municipal Band

Section 707: Piano Solo Other than JS Bach, Sonata/Sonatina 13 & 14 years

1st: Adele Donohue 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Katie Windsor

H.C. Tamika Burge, Georgia Ware, Caitlin Bignell

Section 708: Piano Solo Other than JS Bach, Sonata/Sonatina 15-18 years

1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Yun Han Chen 3rd: Casey Plumridge

H.C. Mettlisa D'Cruz, Charlie Johansen

Section 898: Instrumental Solo Any Instrument Open - 19 years & over

1st: Ellen Terry 2nd: Paul Davis 3rd: Allison Hutton

H.C. Letitia Smith

Section 899: Instrumental Duo/Trio/Ensemble Open - 19 years & over

1st: Angie Clifton & Robyn Addison 2nd: Irene Milic & Paul Davis 3rd: Chelsea Elvery & Leanne Christensen

H.C. Angie Clifton & Brad Carr

Monday, August 13

Section 850: Single Keyboard Solo 11 and 12 years

1st: Shonit Abraham

Section 852: Single Keyboard Solo 13-18 years

1st: Triniy Sippel

Section 880: Concert Band Level 1 Primary Schools

1st: Gladstone West State School 2nd: Gladstone Central State School 3rd: Star of the Sea Intermediate Band

H.C. Calliope State School

Section 881: Concert Band Level 1.5+ Primary Schools

1st: Tannum Tempos 2nd: Clinton State School 3rd: Boyne Island State School

Section 877: Concert Band Beginners learning up to 1 year Primary Schools

1st: Gladstone Central State School Beginner Band 2nd: Boyne Island State School 3rd: Star of the Sea Beginner Band

H.C. St Francis Catholic Primary Beginner Band, Sands Sonatas

Section 866: Instrumental Ensemble Other than Strings Primary Schools

1st: Tannum Blue 2nd: Clinton State School 3rd: St Francis Catholic Primary Ensemble

H.C. Benaraby State School Instrumental Band, Central Cadences

Section 768: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 9 & 10 years

1st: Nicholas Meiring 2nd: Milly Sharpe 3rd: Benny Jacob

Section 769: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 11 & 12 years

1st: Xavier Hansen 2nd: Nadia du Plessis 3rd: Jade Thomas

H.C. Caleb Dawe

Section 775: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 10 years and under

1st: Teresa Ariens 2nd: Ashley Knight

Section 776: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 11 & 12 years

1st: Johann Van Der Westhuizen 2nd: Lauren Porteous

Section 770: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 13 & 14 years

1st: Caitlin Bignell

Section 771: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 15-18 years

1st: Benjamin Behrendt

Section 777: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 13 & 14 years

1st: Nathan Jacob

Section 778: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 15-18 years

1st: Jarod Roberts

Section 664: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Stage Show, Film or Musical 13-18 years

1st: Caitlin Bignell & Stephanie Elliott 2nd: Annamonet Massey & Aurora McBride 3rd: Rebecca Battye & Taneal Magic

H.C. Anna Hagedorn & Kyla Ingham

Section 653: Classical Vocal Solo Stage Show, Film or Musical 19 years & over

1st: Jennifer Tidd 2nd: Greg Breslin 3rd: Kyra Dunnett

H.C. Megan Dunnett

Section 665: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Stage Show, Film or Musical 19 years & over

1st: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen & Sharalee Corowa 2nd: Kyra Dunnett and Megan Dunnett

Section 658: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Part Singing 13-18 years

1st: Caitlin Bignell & Stephanie Elliott 2nd: Annamonet Massey & Aurora McBride

Section 644: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 19 years & over

1st: Kyra Dunnett 2nd: Sharalee Corowa 3rd: Greg Breslin

Section 635: Classical Vocal Solo other than Modern, Sacred & Musical Theatre 19 years & over

1st: Greg Breslin 2nd: Kyra Dunnett 3rd: Jennifer Tidd

Section 659: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Part Singing 19 years & over

1st: Kyra Dunnett and Megan Dunnett

Tuesday, August 14

Section 856: First Year/First Instrument 10 years & under

1st: Jerrel Barron 2nd: Isaac Horsten 3rd: Sariel Shiju

H.C. Alexandra Watts, Phoebe Wark, Harry Hobden

Section 857: First Year/First Instrument 11 & 12 years

1st: Zander Owen

Section 870: Instrumental Group Other than Stage/Concert Band Primary Schools

1st: Gladstone West State School 2nd: Star of the Sea Bells Ensemble

Section 890: Recorder Band/Ensemble Primary Schools

1st: Rockin Recorders

Section 600: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 8 years & under

1st: Juliet Brooker 2nd: Natalia Tuakura 3rd: Charlotte Farquharson

H.C. Sophie Friel

Section 601: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 9 & 10 years

1st: Ruth Lowry 2nd: Lily Dykstra 3rd: Nyah Loosmore

H.C. Emily Lynch, Caitlin Long

Section 602: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 11 & 12 years

1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Marifeil Romero 3rd: Teah Depiazza

H.C. Jasmin Antoniou

Section 609: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 8 years & under

1st: Natalia Tuakura 2nd: Juliet Brooker

Section 610: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 9 & 10 years

1st: Lily Dykstra\

Section 611: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 11 & 12 years

1st: Marifeil Romero 2nd: Jazmin Temple 3rd: Teah Depiazza

H.C. Taneal Magic

Section 618: Modern Vocal Duo/Trio 12 years & under

1st: Juliet Brooker & Lily Dykstra 2nd: Aviae Massey & Nyah Loosmore

Section 624: Modern Vocal Ensemble 12 years & under

1st: Nothing But Treble

Section 630: Classical Vocal Solo 8 years & under

1st: Maddison Ford 2nd: Aviae Massey

Section 631: Classical Vocal Solo 9 & 10 years

1st: Nyah Loosmore 2nd: Miranda Cue

Section 632: Classical Vocal Solo 11 & 12 years

1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Jazmin Temple 3rd: Bethany Roby

H.C. Jasmin Antoniou, Teah Depiazza

Section 633: Classical Vocal Solo 13 & 14 years

1st: Annamonet Massey 2nd: Nicola Bradshaw 3rd: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen

H.C. Natania D'Sa

Section 634: Classical Vocal Solo 15-18 years

1st: Bradley Carr 2nd: Kiara Dominguez 3rd: Anna Hagedorn

H.C. Delaney Burke, Mikeal Bobart

Section 603: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 13 & 14 years

1st: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen 2nd: Aurora McBride 3rd: Natania D'Sa

H.C. Stephanie Elliott

Section 604: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 15-18 years

1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Delaney Burke 3rd: Matthew Marriage

H.C. Mikeal Bobart, India Vincent-Olson

Section 605: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 19 years & over

1st: Chelsea Elvery 2nd: Megan Dunnett

Section 612: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 13 & 14 years

1st: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen 2nd: Sophia Ross 3rd: Aurora McBride

H.C. Stephanie Elliott

Section 613: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 15-18 years

1st: Mikeal Bobart 2nd: Anna Hagedorn 3rd: Delaney Burke

Section 614: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 19 years & over

1st: Chelsea Elvery 2nd: Megan Dunnett

Wednesday, August 27

Section 815: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 8 years & under

1st: Isabella Fredericks

Section 816: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 9 & 10 years

1st: Veatriki Ordoulidou 2nd: Annaliese Adamson

Section 817: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 11 & 12 years

1st: Jade Rankin 2nd: Andrew Campbell 3rd: Caitlin Girdler

H.C. Abiksha Murali

Section 886: String Orchestra Primary Schools

1st: Kin Kora State School String Ensemble 2nd: Tannum Tremolos 3rd: Calliope State School

H.C. Gladstone West State School

Section 862: String Ensemble Primary Schools

1st: Tannum White 2nd: Tannum Blue 3rd: Calliope State School

H.C. Clinton State School

Section 822: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 8 years & under

1st: Makenzie Ventz

Section 823: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 9 & 10 years

1st: Isaac Rankin

Section 824: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 11 & 12 years

1st: Hannah Rankin 2nd: Jordan Phillips

Section 829: Mixed Strings Solo Any String Instrument 8 years & under

1st: Makenzie Ventz

Section 830: Mixed Strings Solo Any String Instrument 9 & 10 years

1st: Isaac Rankin 2nd: Veatriki Ordoulidou

Section 831: Mixed Strings Solo Any String Instrument 11 & 12 years

1st: Hannah Rankin 2nd: Jade Rankin

Section 837: Strings Duo/Trio 10 years & under

1st: Libby Hugh & Trinity Shannon

Section 838: Strings Duo/Trio 11 & 12 years

1st: Hannah Rankin, Isaac Rankin & Jade Rankin 2nd: Madison Hempseed, Marafeil Romero and Zoe Baynton 3rd: Caitlin Girdler & Emily Girdler

H.C. Abby French & Sarah Hwang

Section 839: Strings Duo/Trio 13-18 years

1st: Jade Barwick & Lialize du Plessis 2nd: Jade Barwick and Jasmin Doughty-Ang 3rd: Andrew Campbell & Jasmin Doughty-Ang

H.C. Kelsey Ingham & Kyla Ingham

Section 825: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 13-18 years

1st: Kelsey Ingham 2nd: Jade Barwick 3rd: Jade Barwick

Section 818: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 13-18 years

1st: Ellie Thode 2nd: Jasmin Doughty-Ang 3rd: Ashlei Biancucci

H.C. Kristin Crees

Section 833: Mixed String Solo Any String Instrument 13-18 years

1st: Jade Barwick 2nd: Kristin Crees 3rd: Jade Barwick

Section 651: Classical Vocal Solo Stage Show, Film or Musical 13 & 14 years

1st: Annamonet Massey 2nd: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen 3rd: Nicola Bradshaw

H.C. Sophia Ross, Aurora McBride, Stephanie Elliott

Section 652: Classical Vocal Solo Stage Show, Film or Musical 15-18 years

1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Kiara Dominguez 3rd: Bradley Carr: H.C. Mikeal Bobart, Delaney Burke

Section 642: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 13 & 14 years

1st: Aurora McBride 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Annamonet Massey

H.C. Ismari Van Der Weshuizen, Bethany Morrissy

Section 643: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 15-18 years

1st: Kiara Dominguez 2nd: Anna Hagedorn 3rd: Delaney Burke

H.C. Bradley Carr, Mikeal Bobart

Section 619: Modern Vocal Duo/Trio 13-18 years

1st: Annamonet Massey & Caitlin Bignell 2nd: Aurora McBride & Stephanie Elliott 3rd: Carol D'Sa & Natania D'Sa

H.C. Kate Cerff & Leah Musolino

Thursday, August 16

Section 692: Primary School Sacred Choir

1st: Faith Baptist Christian School 2nd: Trinity College 3rd: Star of the Sea Choir

Section 686: Primary School Choir Grades 3 & 4 (max 50)

1st: Kin Kora State School

Section 685: Primary School Choir Prep, 1 & 2 (max 50)

1st: Kin Kora State School 2nd: Clinton State School 3rd: Calliope State School Junior Choir

H.C. Sands Singers, Gladstone West School

Section 687: Primary School Choir Grades 5&6 (max 50)

1st: Clinton State School 2nd: Tannum Timbres 3rd: Kin Kora State School

H.C. Calliope State School Senior Choir

Section 688: Primary School Choir under 400

1st: Gladstone Central State School 2nd: Star of the Sea Choir 3rd: Benaraby Stage Show Stars

H.C. Trinity College, Mount Larcom Prep

Section 639: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 8 years & under

1st: Maddison Ford 2nd: Aviae Massey 3rd: Natalia Tuakura

Section 640: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 9 & 10 years

1st: Nyah Loosmore 2nd: Miranda Cue 3rd: Lily Dykstra

Section 641: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 11 & 12 years

1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Teah Depiazza 3rd: Jazmin Temple

H.C. Jasmin Antoniou

Section 657: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Part Singing 12 years & under

1st: Juliet Brooker & Natalia Tuakura 2nd: Nyah Loosmore & Krystyna Hutton

Section 648: Classical Vocal Solo Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical 8 years & under

1st: Natalia Tuakura 2nd: Juliet Brooker 3rd: Maddison Ford

H.C. Aviae Massey, Charlotte Farquharson, Chloe Long

Section 649: Classical Vocal Solo Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical 9 & 10 years

1st: Miranda Cue 2nd: Lily Dykstra 3rd: Caitlin Price

H.C. Caitlin Long

Section 650: Classical Vocal Solo Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical 11 & 12 years

1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Teah Depiazza 3rd: Jasmin Antoniou

H.C. Marifeil Romero

Section 663: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Stage Show, Film or Musical 12 years & under

1st: Krystyna Hutton & Nyah Loosmore 2nd: Aviae Massey & Juliet Brooker

Section 693: Secondary School Sacred Choir

1st: Trinity College 2nd: Faith Baptist Christian School

Section 625: Modern Vocal Ensemble 13-18 years

1st: The Starlets 2nd: Trinity College

Friday, August 17

Section 670: Self-Accompanied Solo 13 years & over

1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Kiara Dominguez

H.C. Annamonet Massey

Section 674: Grades 5&6 Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical

1st: Tannum Sands Stage School Senior Show Choir 2nd: Gladstone West State School

Section 677: Primary School under 400 Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical

1st: Boyne Island State School, Miriam Vale Superkids, Busy Bees and Ribbits 2nd: Star of the Sea Choir 3rd: Trinity College

H.C. Benaraby Stage Show Stars

Section 689: Secondary School Choir

1st: Trinity College 2nd: Gladstone State High School

Section 678: Secondary School Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical

1st: Gladstone State High School

INSTRUMENTAL AWARDS PRESENTATION

Highest Mark _ Solo

Mixed Woodwind 18 Years & Under Gladstone Youth Music Council Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Sahana Paymon and Hannah Zahn.

Encouragement Awards:

Bands Primary or Secondary School Jenny Pugh Memorial Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Toolooa State High School

Piano:

12 Years & Under Kularadhan Family Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Lauren Porteous

13-18 Years Southbound Agencies Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Anna Hagedorn

Woodwind:

12 Years & Under Bhakta Family Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Ella Rouse

13-18 Years Kerrie Mallett Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Bradley Carr

Brass:

12 Years & Under Gladstone Eisteddfod Association Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Teresa Ariens

13-18 Years Niven Family Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Benjamin Behrendt

Strings

12 Years & Under Jacob Warhurst Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Isaac Rankin

13-18 Years John & Paul O'Shea Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Jade Barwick

Percussion

18 Years & Under Jacob Johnson Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Tully Mcnamara

AGGREGATES

Piano - own choice (other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) + Sonata/Sonatina + JS Bach

10 years & Under Carmel Stanley Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Sahana Paymon

11 & 12 Years Ryan Carter Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Kaye Ng

13 & 14 Years Rebecca Freyling Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Adele Donohue

MAJOR AWARDS AND BURSARIES

Pauline Newman Perpetual Trophy for the Competitor Who Embodies the Eisteddfod Spirit

Awarded to: Angie Clifton

Friends of the Theatre Encouragement Bursary Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Carol d'Sa

Gladstone Eisteddfod Bursary Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Bradley Carr

Gladstone Municipal Band Bursary - Brass Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Johann Van Der Westhuizen

Santos GLNG Bursary & Trophy Most Outstanding Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Kaye Ng

Sid Durrington Memorial Award with $250 bursary Piano Solo 15-18 Years

Awarded to: Anna Hagedorn

VOCAL AWARDS

Award for Highest Marks - Solo

Vocal Solo (with highest mark) Pam Sandland Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Chelsea Elvery and Kyra Dunnett

ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS

8 Years & Under Annamonet Massey Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Maddison Ford

9 & 10 years Elle'ana Gonzalez Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Nyah Loosmore

11 & 12 Years Carmel Stanley Perpetual Trophy Awarded to: Teah Depiazza

13-18 Years Margaret Cathcart Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Stephanie Elliott

MOST OUTSTANDING VOCAL COMPETITOR

10 Years & Under Norma Tanna Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Natalia Tuakura

Schools/Open Choir Flint Family Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Kin Kora Preps, 1 & 2

Country School Choir Turich Family Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Calliope State School

AGGREGATES

Classical Vocal + Sacred + Stage Show/Film/Musical Solo

10 Years & Under Noel and Wendy Wootton Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Maddison Ford

11 & 12 Years Gladstone Eisteddfod Association Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Taneal Magic

13 & 14 Years Carmel Stanley Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Annamonet Massey

15-18 Years GPAC Perpetual Trophy

Awarded to: Kiara Dominguez

MAJOR AWARDS AND BURSARIES

Pauline Newman Perpetual Trophy for the Competitor Who Embodies the Eisteddfod Spirit

Awarded to: Kyra and Megan Dunnett

Friends of the Theatre Encouragement Bursary Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Aurora McBride

Gladstone Eisteddfod Bursary Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Natania d'Sa

Santos GLNG Bursary & Trophy for Most Outstanding Local Solo Performer

Awarded to: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen

Speech and drama results will be published in Friday's edition of The Observer and dance results will be in Saturday's.