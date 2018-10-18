EISTEDDFOD RESULTS: Vocal and instrumental talent on show
CHILDREN from as young as nine years old took to the stage and shone at this year's Gladstone City Eisteddfod.
The 48th edition of the Gladstone institution started in early August and the first to compete were those with impressive vocal and instrumental talent.
Here are the results for the 2018 Gladstone City Eisteddfod vocal and instrumental category:
Friday, August 10
Section 735: Flute/Oboe Solo 8 years & under
1st: Katelyn Taylor 2nd: Evie McNamara
Section 736: Flute/Oboe Solo 9 & 10 years
1st: Hannah Zahn 2nd: Logan Nutley 3rd: Molly Vale
H.C. Oneli Peiris, Elizabeth Ariens
Section 737: Flute/Oboe Solo 11 & 12 years
1st: Ella Rouse 2nd: Pragati Nath 3rd: Tallis Whelan
H.C. Jayde Samuel, Makayla Watson
Section 744: Clarinet Solo 9 & 10 years
1st: Sahana Paymon 2nd: Ava Hetherington 3rd: Mackenzie Stormouth
H.C. Julian Mitchell
Section 745: Clarinet Solo 11 & 12 years
1st: Kaylee Hardwick 2nd: Bree Tankard 3rd: Subasha Kumar
H.C. Zanae Allen
Section 751 & 752: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 10 years & under
1st: Ava Williams
Section 753: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 11 & 12 years
1st: Zanae Allen 2nd: Daniel Meyer
Section 760: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 10 years & under
1st: Mary Bambrick 2nd: Molly Vale 3rd: Elizabeth Ahrens
H.C. Logan Nutley
Section 761: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 11 & 12 years
1st: Kaylee Hardwick 2nd: Ella Rouse 3rd: Amber Longden
H.C. Tallis Whelan
Section 789: Percussion Solo 10 years & under
1st: Tully McNamara
Section 796: Recorder Solo 10 years & under
1st: Annaliese Adamson 2nd: Ryan Adamson
Section 801: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 10 years & under
1st: Molly Vale & Mary Bambrick 2nd: Julian Mitchell, Lilianya Trimmer & Tabitha Ryan-Salter 3rd: Hayden Walker & Sidney Crawshaw
H.C. Milly Sharpe & Riley Townsend, Lara Cavanagh, Mackenzie Stormouth and Tyler Stormouth
Section 802: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 11 & 12 years
1st: Amber Longden & Molly Vale 2nd: Hannah Zahn, Makayla Waton & Sophie Rogers 3rd: Anthea Sternberg, Kaylee Hardwick & Paige Scott
H.C. Jayde Samuel & Tallis Whelan, Abigail Hughes & Caleb Dawe
Section 808: Mixed Woodwind/Brass/Percussion Duo/Trio 10 years & under
1st: Benny Jacob & Mackenzie Stormouth 2nd: Brooke Nevin & Madeleine Wilson
Section 803: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 13 & 14 years
1st: Caitlin Bignell & Nathan Jacob 2nd: Ava Kean & Georgia Staines 3rd: Leila Marin & Ceilia Wright
H.C. Olivia Foster & Trinity Cooper
Section 804: Woodwind or Brass Duo/Trio 15-18 years
1st: Anna Keirsnowski, Keelie Hogeveen & Shani Muller
Section 738: Flute/Oboe Solo 13 & 14 years
1st: Ava Kean 2nd: Anna Keirsnowski 3rd: Olivia Foster
H.C. Trinity Cooper
Section 739: Flute/Oboe Solo 15-18 years
1st: Keelie Hogeveen
Section 746: Clarinet Solo 13 & 14 years
1st: Alexander Niven
Section 747: Clarinet Solo 15-18 years
1st: Khatya Da Silver Martins
Section 754: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 13 & 14 years
1st: Thomas Schmidt
Section 755: Saxophone/Bassoon Solo 15-18 years
1st: Bradley Carr 2nd: Kynan Elliott
Section 762: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 13 & 14 years
1st: Ava Keen 2nd: Caitlin Bignell 3rd: Alexander Niven
H.C. Shani Muller
Section 763: Mixed Woodwind Solo Any Woodwind Instrument 15-18 years
1st: Khatya Da Silver Martins 2nd: Bradley Carr 3rd: Kynan Elliott
Saturday, August 11
Section 700: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 6 years & under
1st: Zander Setiawan 2nd: Indianna Ramsay 3rd: Harrison Zhao
H.C. Rory Shannon, Fia Bijelic, Ezra Marsman, Henri Jansen van Rensburg, Xavier Cheah
Section 701: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 7 years
1st: Anitya Chakraborty 2nd: Raka Wakefield 3rd: Addison Bower
H.C. Harry Hobden, Naina Arora, Helena Donahue
Section 702: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 8 years
1st: Carol D'Sa 2nd: Natalia Tuakura 3rd: Ryan Fei
H.C. Evie McNamara, Amy Forrest, Brooke Nevin
Section 703: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 9 years
1st: Lydia Carlyon 2nd: Lewis Windsor 3rd: Sidney Crawshaw
H.C. Trinity Shannon, Luca Walsh
Section 704: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 10 years
1st: Julie De Clercq 2nd: Sahana Paymon 3rd: Darren Fei
H.C. Frankie Dingle, Cadence Ware, Maddison Turner
Section 729: Piano Duet 10 years & under
1st: Darren Fei & Ryan Fei 2nd: Lauren Conley & Tyler Stormouth 3rd: Tully McNamara & Evie McNamara
H.C. Declan Windsor & Emma Windsor
Section 731: Piano Duet 13-18 years
1st: Nathan Jacob & Yun Han Chen 2nd: Charlie Burge & Tamika Burge 3rd: Bree Tankard & Leanne Tankard
H.C. Katie Windsor & Mikayla Shepherd
Section 721: Piano Solo - JS Bach 10 years & under
1st: Sahana Paymon 2nd: Sidney Crawshaw 3rd: Trinity Shannon
H.C. Fenna Banga
Section 722: Piano Solo - JS Bach 11 & 12 years
1st: Kaye Ng 2nd: Charlie Burge 3rd: Richard Meiring
H.C. Lauren Porteous
Section 713: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 10 years & under
1st: Carol D'Sa 2nd: Luca Walsh 3rd: Sahana Paymon
H.C. Fia Bijelic
Section 705: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 11 years
1st: Kaye Ng 2nd: Sivia Shiju 3rd: Charlie Burge
H.C. Joey James
Section 706: Piano Solo (Other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) 12 years
1st: Shonit Abraham 2nd: Lauren Porteous 3rd: Estelle Dromgoole
H.C. Jercei Ponciano, Tallis Whelan
Section 714: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 11 & 12 years:
1st: Kaye Ng 2nd: Lauren Porteous 3rd: Charlie Burge
H.C. Estelle Dromgoole
Section 715: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 13 & 14 years
1st: Natania D'Sa 2nd: Adele Donohue 3rd: Tamika Burge
Section 716: Piano Solo Sonata or Sonatina 15-18 years
1st: Noah Bongers 2nd: Charlie Johansen 3rd: Anna Hagedorn
Section 723: Piano Solo JS Bach 13 & 14 years
1st: Adele Donohue 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Katie Windsor
H.C. Tamika Burge
Section 724: Piano Solo JS Bach 15-18 years
1st: Noah Bongers 2nd: Anna Hagedorn
Sunday, August 12
Section 843: Fretted Instrument Solo 8 years & under
1st: Carol D'Sa 2nd: Tom Crawshaw 3rd: Akshaj Rayi
H.C. Summer Turner, Sariel Shiju
Section 844: Fretted Instrument Solo 9 & 10 years
1st: Annaliese Adamson 2nd: Nirupam Peetha 3rd: Andrew Fouracre-Keys
H.C. Isaac Horsten, Anupam Peetha, Dawson Dixon
Section 845: Fretted Instrument Solo 13-18 years
1st: Cameron Walker 2nd: Kynan Elliott
Section 887: String Orchestra Secondary Schools
1st: Tannum String Orchestra 2nd: Gladstone State High String Ensemble
3rd: Toolooa State High School
Section 863: String Ensemble Secondary Schools
1st: GSHS Ad Astra 2nd: Tannum Excellence Ensemble 3rd: Toolooa State High School
H.C. Tannum Navy, Tannum Teal
Section 882: Concert Band Level 2 Secondary Schools
1st: Toolooa State High School Concert Band 2nd: Gladstone State High School Concert Band 3rd: Tannum Sands State High School Concert Band
Section 883: Concert Band Level 2.5 Secondary Schools
1st: Toolooa State High School Symphonic Band 2nd: Tannum Sands State High School Symphonic Band 3rd: Gladstone State High School Symphonic Band
Section 874: Stage Band Secondary Schools
1st: Toolooa State High School Stage Band 2nd: Tannum Sands High School Stage Band 3rd: Gladstone State High School Big Band
Section 867: Instrumental Ensemble Other than Strings Secondary Schools
1st: Gladstone State High School D 2nd: Gladstone State High School E 3rd: Gladstone State High School C
H.C. Tannum Sands State High School, Gladstone State High School B
Section 871: Instrumental Group Other than Stage/Concert Band Secondary School
1st: Tannum Sands State High School 2nd: Trinity College
Section 904: Bands/Orchestra Any Age
1st: Encore Stage Band 2nd: Gladstone Municipal Band
Section 707: Piano Solo Other than JS Bach, Sonata/Sonatina 13 & 14 years
1st: Adele Donohue 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Katie Windsor
H.C. Tamika Burge, Georgia Ware, Caitlin Bignell
Section 708: Piano Solo Other than JS Bach, Sonata/Sonatina 15-18 years
1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Yun Han Chen 3rd: Casey Plumridge
H.C. Mettlisa D'Cruz, Charlie Johansen
Section 898: Instrumental Solo Any Instrument Open - 19 years & over
1st: Ellen Terry 2nd: Paul Davis 3rd: Allison Hutton
H.C. Letitia Smith
Section 899: Instrumental Duo/Trio/Ensemble Open - 19 years & over
1st: Angie Clifton & Robyn Addison 2nd: Irene Milic & Paul Davis 3rd: Chelsea Elvery & Leanne Christensen
H.C. Angie Clifton & Brad Carr
Monday, August 13
Section 850: Single Keyboard Solo 11 and 12 years
1st: Shonit Abraham
Section 852: Single Keyboard Solo 13-18 years
1st: Triniy Sippel
Section 880: Concert Band Level 1 Primary Schools
1st: Gladstone West State School 2nd: Gladstone Central State School 3rd: Star of the Sea Intermediate Band
H.C. Calliope State School
Section 881: Concert Band Level 1.5+ Primary Schools
1st: Tannum Tempos 2nd: Clinton State School 3rd: Boyne Island State School
Section 877: Concert Band Beginners learning up to 1 year Primary Schools
1st: Gladstone Central State School Beginner Band 2nd: Boyne Island State School 3rd: Star of the Sea Beginner Band
H.C. St Francis Catholic Primary Beginner Band, Sands Sonatas
Section 866: Instrumental Ensemble Other than Strings Primary Schools
1st: Tannum Blue 2nd: Clinton State School 3rd: St Francis Catholic Primary Ensemble
H.C. Benaraby State School Instrumental Band, Central Cadences
Section 768: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 9 & 10 years
1st: Nicholas Meiring 2nd: Milly Sharpe 3rd: Benny Jacob
Section 769: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 11 & 12 years
1st: Xavier Hansen 2nd: Nadia du Plessis 3rd: Jade Thomas
H.C. Caleb Dawe
Section 775: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 10 years and under
1st: Teresa Ariens 2nd: Ashley Knight
Section 776: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 11 & 12 years
1st: Johann Van Der Westhuizen 2nd: Lauren Porteous
Section 770: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 13 & 14 years
1st: Caitlin Bignell
Section 771: Upper Brass Solo Trumpet or French Horn 15-18 years
1st: Benjamin Behrendt
Section 777: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 13 & 14 years
1st: Nathan Jacob
Section 778: Lower Brass Solo Trombone, Baritone, Euphonium or Tuba 15-18 years
1st: Jarod Roberts
Section 664: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Stage Show, Film or Musical 13-18 years
1st: Caitlin Bignell & Stephanie Elliott 2nd: Annamonet Massey & Aurora McBride 3rd: Rebecca Battye & Taneal Magic
H.C. Anna Hagedorn & Kyla Ingham
Section 653: Classical Vocal Solo Stage Show, Film or Musical 19 years & over
1st: Jennifer Tidd 2nd: Greg Breslin 3rd: Kyra Dunnett
H.C. Megan Dunnett
Section 665: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Stage Show, Film or Musical 19 years & over
1st: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen & Sharalee Corowa 2nd: Kyra Dunnett and Megan Dunnett
Section 658: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Part Singing 13-18 years
1st: Caitlin Bignell & Stephanie Elliott 2nd: Annamonet Massey & Aurora McBride
Section 644: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 19 years & over
1st: Kyra Dunnett 2nd: Sharalee Corowa 3rd: Greg Breslin
Section 635: Classical Vocal Solo other than Modern, Sacred & Musical Theatre 19 years & over
1st: Greg Breslin 2nd: Kyra Dunnett 3rd: Jennifer Tidd
Section 659: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Part Singing 19 years & over
1st: Kyra Dunnett and Megan Dunnett
Tuesday, August 14
Section 856: First Year/First Instrument 10 years & under
1st: Jerrel Barron 2nd: Isaac Horsten 3rd: Sariel Shiju
H.C. Alexandra Watts, Phoebe Wark, Harry Hobden
Section 857: First Year/First Instrument 11 & 12 years
1st: Zander Owen
Section 870: Instrumental Group Other than Stage/Concert Band Primary Schools
1st: Gladstone West State School 2nd: Star of the Sea Bells Ensemble
Section 890: Recorder Band/Ensemble Primary Schools
1st: Rockin Recorders
Section 600: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 8 years & under
1st: Juliet Brooker 2nd: Natalia Tuakura 3rd: Charlotte Farquharson
H.C. Sophie Friel
Section 601: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 9 & 10 years
1st: Ruth Lowry 2nd: Lily Dykstra 3rd: Nyah Loosmore
H.C. Emily Lynch, Caitlin Long
Section 602: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 11 & 12 years
1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Marifeil Romero 3rd: Teah Depiazza
H.C. Jasmin Antoniou
Section 609: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 8 years & under
1st: Natalia Tuakura 2nd: Juliet Brooker
Section 610: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 9 & 10 years
1st: Lily Dykstra\
Section 611: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 11 & 12 years
1st: Marifeil Romero 2nd: Jazmin Temple 3rd: Teah Depiazza
H.C. Taneal Magic
Section 618: Modern Vocal Duo/Trio 12 years & under
1st: Juliet Brooker & Lily Dykstra 2nd: Aviae Massey & Nyah Loosmore
Section 624: Modern Vocal Ensemble 12 years & under
1st: Nothing But Treble
Section 630: Classical Vocal Solo 8 years & under
1st: Maddison Ford 2nd: Aviae Massey
Section 631: Classical Vocal Solo 9 & 10 years
1st: Nyah Loosmore 2nd: Miranda Cue
Section 632: Classical Vocal Solo 11 & 12 years
1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Jazmin Temple 3rd: Bethany Roby
H.C. Jasmin Antoniou, Teah Depiazza
Section 633: Classical Vocal Solo 13 & 14 years
1st: Annamonet Massey 2nd: Nicola Bradshaw 3rd: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen
H.C. Natania D'Sa
Section 634: Classical Vocal Solo 15-18 years
1st: Bradley Carr 2nd: Kiara Dominguez 3rd: Anna Hagedorn
H.C. Delaney Burke, Mikeal Bobart
Section 603: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 13 & 14 years
1st: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen 2nd: Aurora McBride 3rd: Natania D'Sa
H.C. Stephanie Elliott
Section 604: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 15-18 years
1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Delaney Burke 3rd: Matthew Marriage
H.C. Mikeal Bobart, India Vincent-Olson
Section 605: Modern Vocal Solo Excluding Stage Show, Film or Musical & Jazz/Blues 19 years & over
1st: Chelsea Elvery 2nd: Megan Dunnett
Section 612: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 13 & 14 years
1st: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen 2nd: Sophia Ross 3rd: Aurora McBride
H.C. Stephanie Elliott
Section 613: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 15-18 years
1st: Mikeal Bobart 2nd: Anna Hagedorn 3rd: Delaney Burke
Section 614: Modern Vocal Solo Jazz/Blues 19 years & over
1st: Chelsea Elvery 2nd: Megan Dunnett
Wednesday, August 27
Section 815: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 8 years & under
1st: Isabella Fredericks
Section 816: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 9 & 10 years
1st: Veatriki Ordoulidou 2nd: Annaliese Adamson
Section 817: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 11 & 12 years
1st: Jade Rankin 2nd: Andrew Campbell 3rd: Caitlin Girdler
H.C. Abiksha Murali
Section 886: String Orchestra Primary Schools
1st: Kin Kora State School String Ensemble 2nd: Tannum Tremolos 3rd: Calliope State School
H.C. Gladstone West State School
Section 862: String Ensemble Primary Schools
1st: Tannum White 2nd: Tannum Blue 3rd: Calliope State School
H.C. Clinton State School
Section 822: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 8 years & under
1st: Makenzie Ventz
Section 823: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 9 & 10 years
1st: Isaac Rankin
Section 824: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 11 & 12 years
1st: Hannah Rankin 2nd: Jordan Phillips
Section 829: Mixed Strings Solo Any String Instrument 8 years & under
1st: Makenzie Ventz
Section 830: Mixed Strings Solo Any String Instrument 9 & 10 years
1st: Isaac Rankin 2nd: Veatriki Ordoulidou
Section 831: Mixed Strings Solo Any String Instrument 11 & 12 years
1st: Hannah Rankin 2nd: Jade Rankin
Section 837: Strings Duo/Trio 10 years & under
1st: Libby Hugh & Trinity Shannon
Section 838: Strings Duo/Trio 11 & 12 years
1st: Hannah Rankin, Isaac Rankin & Jade Rankin 2nd: Madison Hempseed, Marafeil Romero and Zoe Baynton 3rd: Caitlin Girdler & Emily Girdler
H.C. Abby French & Sarah Hwang
Section 839: Strings Duo/Trio 13-18 years
1st: Jade Barwick & Lialize du Plessis 2nd: Jade Barwick and Jasmin Doughty-Ang 3rd: Andrew Campbell & Jasmin Doughty-Ang
H.C. Kelsey Ingham & Kyla Ingham
Section 825: Lower Strings Solo Cello or Double Bass 13-18 years
1st: Kelsey Ingham 2nd: Jade Barwick 3rd: Jade Barwick
Section 818: Upper Strings Solo Violin or Viola 13-18 years
1st: Ellie Thode 2nd: Jasmin Doughty-Ang 3rd: Ashlei Biancucci
H.C. Kristin Crees
Section 833: Mixed String Solo Any String Instrument 13-18 years
1st: Jade Barwick 2nd: Kristin Crees 3rd: Jade Barwick
Section 651: Classical Vocal Solo Stage Show, Film or Musical 13 & 14 years
1st: Annamonet Massey 2nd: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen 3rd: Nicola Bradshaw
H.C. Sophia Ross, Aurora McBride, Stephanie Elliott
Section 652: Classical Vocal Solo Stage Show, Film or Musical 15-18 years
1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Kiara Dominguez 3rd: Bradley Carr: H.C. Mikeal Bobart, Delaney Burke
Section 642: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 13 & 14 years
1st: Aurora McBride 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Annamonet Massey
H.C. Ismari Van Der Weshuizen, Bethany Morrissy
Section 643: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 15-18 years
1st: Kiara Dominguez 2nd: Anna Hagedorn 3rd: Delaney Burke
H.C. Bradley Carr, Mikeal Bobart
Section 619: Modern Vocal Duo/Trio 13-18 years
1st: Annamonet Massey & Caitlin Bignell 2nd: Aurora McBride & Stephanie Elliott 3rd: Carol D'Sa & Natania D'Sa
H.C. Kate Cerff & Leah Musolino
Thursday, August 16
Section 692: Primary School Sacred Choir
1st: Faith Baptist Christian School 2nd: Trinity College 3rd: Star of the Sea Choir
Section 686: Primary School Choir Grades 3 & 4 (max 50)
1st: Kin Kora State School
Section 685: Primary School Choir Prep, 1 & 2 (max 50)
1st: Kin Kora State School 2nd: Clinton State School 3rd: Calliope State School Junior Choir
H.C. Sands Singers, Gladstone West School
Section 687: Primary School Choir Grades 5&6 (max 50)
1st: Clinton State School 2nd: Tannum Timbres 3rd: Kin Kora State School
H.C. Calliope State School Senior Choir
Section 688: Primary School Choir under 400
1st: Gladstone Central State School 2nd: Star of the Sea Choir 3rd: Benaraby Stage Show Stars
H.C. Trinity College, Mount Larcom Prep
Section 639: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 8 years & under
1st: Maddison Ford 2nd: Aviae Massey 3rd: Natalia Tuakura
Section 640: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 9 & 10 years
1st: Nyah Loosmore 2nd: Miranda Cue 3rd: Lily Dykstra
Section 641: Classical Vocal Solo Sacred 11 & 12 years
1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Teah Depiazza 3rd: Jazmin Temple
H.C. Jasmin Antoniou
Section 657: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Part Singing 12 years & under
1st: Juliet Brooker & Natalia Tuakura 2nd: Nyah Loosmore & Krystyna Hutton
Section 648: Classical Vocal Solo Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical 8 years & under
1st: Natalia Tuakura 2nd: Juliet Brooker 3rd: Maddison Ford
H.C. Aviae Massey, Charlotte Farquharson, Chloe Long
Section 649: Classical Vocal Solo Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical 9 & 10 years
1st: Miranda Cue 2nd: Lily Dykstra 3rd: Caitlin Price
H.C. Caitlin Long
Section 650: Classical Vocal Solo Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical 11 & 12 years
1st: Taneal Magic 2nd: Teah Depiazza 3rd: Jasmin Antoniou
H.C. Marifeil Romero
Section 663: Classical Vocal Duo/Trio Stage Show, Film or Musical 12 years & under
1st: Krystyna Hutton & Nyah Loosmore 2nd: Aviae Massey & Juliet Brooker
Section 693: Secondary School Sacred Choir
1st: Trinity College 2nd: Faith Baptist Christian School
Section 625: Modern Vocal Ensemble 13-18 years
1st: The Starlets 2nd: Trinity College
Friday, August 17
Section 670: Self-Accompanied Solo 13 years & over
1st: Anna Hagedorn 2nd: Natania D'Sa 3rd: Kiara Dominguez
H.C. Annamonet Massey
Section 674: Grades 5&6 Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical
1st: Tannum Sands Stage School Senior Show Choir 2nd: Gladstone West State School
Section 677: Primary School under 400 Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical
1st: Boyne Island State School, Miriam Vale Superkids, Busy Bees and Ribbits 2nd: Star of the Sea Choir 3rd: Trinity College
H.C. Benaraby Stage Show Stars
Section 689: Secondary School Choir
1st: Trinity College 2nd: Gladstone State High School
Section 678: Secondary School Song from Stage Show, Film or Musical
1st: Gladstone State High School
INSTRUMENTAL AWARDS PRESENTATION
Highest Mark _ Solo
Mixed Woodwind 18 Years & Under Gladstone Youth Music Council Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Sahana Paymon and Hannah Zahn.
Encouragement Awards:
Bands Primary or Secondary School Jenny Pugh Memorial Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Toolooa State High School
Piano:
12 Years & Under Kularadhan Family Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Lauren Porteous
13-18 Years Southbound Agencies Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Anna Hagedorn
Woodwind:
12 Years & Under Bhakta Family Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Ella Rouse
13-18 Years Kerrie Mallett Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Bradley Carr
Brass:
12 Years & Under Gladstone Eisteddfod Association Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Teresa Ariens
13-18 Years Niven Family Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Benjamin Behrendt
Strings
12 Years & Under Jacob Warhurst Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Isaac Rankin
13-18 Years John & Paul O'Shea Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Jade Barwick
Percussion
18 Years & Under Jacob Johnson Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Tully Mcnamara
AGGREGATES
Piano - own choice (other than JS Back, Sonata/Sonatina) + Sonata/Sonatina + JS Bach
10 years & Under Carmel Stanley Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Sahana Paymon
11 & 12 Years Ryan Carter Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Kaye Ng
13 & 14 Years Rebecca Freyling Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Adele Donohue
MAJOR AWARDS AND BURSARIES
Pauline Newman Perpetual Trophy for the Competitor Who Embodies the Eisteddfod Spirit
Awarded to: Angie Clifton
Friends of the Theatre Encouragement Bursary Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Carol d'Sa
Gladstone Eisteddfod Bursary Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Bradley Carr
Gladstone Municipal Band Bursary - Brass Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Johann Van Der Westhuizen
Santos GLNG Bursary & Trophy Most Outstanding Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Kaye Ng
Sid Durrington Memorial Award with $250 bursary Piano Solo 15-18 Years
Awarded to: Anna Hagedorn
VOCAL AWARDS
Award for Highest Marks - Solo
Vocal Solo (with highest mark) Pam Sandland Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Chelsea Elvery and Kyra Dunnett
ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS
8 Years & Under Annamonet Massey Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Maddison Ford
9 & 10 years Elle'ana Gonzalez Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Nyah Loosmore
11 & 12 Years Carmel Stanley Perpetual Trophy Awarded to: Teah Depiazza
13-18 Years Margaret Cathcart Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Stephanie Elliott
MOST OUTSTANDING VOCAL COMPETITOR
10 Years & Under Norma Tanna Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Natalia Tuakura
Schools/Open Choir Flint Family Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Kin Kora Preps, 1 & 2
Country School Choir Turich Family Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Calliope State School
AGGREGATES
Classical Vocal + Sacred + Stage Show/Film/Musical Solo
10 Years & Under Noel and Wendy Wootton Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Maddison Ford
11 & 12 Years Gladstone Eisteddfod Association Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Taneal Magic
13 & 14 Years Carmel Stanley Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Annamonet Massey
15-18 Years GPAC Perpetual Trophy
Awarded to: Kiara Dominguez
MAJOR AWARDS AND BURSARIES
Pauline Newman Perpetual Trophy for the Competitor Who Embodies the Eisteddfod Spirit
Awarded to: Kyra and Megan Dunnett
Friends of the Theatre Encouragement Bursary Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Aurora McBride
Gladstone Eisteddfod Bursary Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Natania d'Sa
Santos GLNG Bursary & Trophy for Most Outstanding Local Solo Performer
Awarded to: Ismari Van Der Westhuizen
Speech and drama results will be published in Friday's edition of The Observer and dance results will be in Saturday's.