Eightball Gladstone young guns will have to wait until next year

EIGHTBALL: Gladstone’s teen sensation Billy Browne said it was a bittersweet feeling when he found out that he got selected to represent Australia at the The World Eightball Pool Federation 2020 World Championship.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Blackpool, England from June 29-July 10.

The WEPF did consider to hosting this premier event in November in Dublin, Ireland but that too has been cancelled.

Browne, 15, was named as the under-18 Australian team’s vice-captain while fellow Gladstoneite Kain Stone was named captain of the Australian under-23 B team.

Kain Stone in January.

“It was very disappointing that it was cancelled but I have still got a couple of years left to be eligible for the under-18s,” Browne said.

“I will be trying even harder next year.”

Browne said respect toward players and officials and sportsmanship was the main reason why he thinks he got chosen as the vice-captain.

“Also from the experience I got at the Australian Junior Eight Ball Championship earlier in the year,” he said.

Billy Browne was selected in the Australian team after success at the Australian Eight Ball federation Junior Nationals. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

Browne finished third at the national championships for the under-18 category, making him the youngest player in Queensland to be selected for the open Australian side.

He said he was proud that his mate of four years Stone made the Aussie team.

“Kain had put in a lot of hard work and did deserve his spot in the team,” Browne said.

The youngster also said his parents Peter and Sally Browne, Trevor McDonald and Chad Baker are just a few people who have given him guidance throughout his young journey so far.

“I just want to say thankyou to all the people who have helped me out,” Browne said.

RELATED STORY: Eightball to break into an exciting season

RELATED STORY: Pair claim titles and win state selections in eightball comp