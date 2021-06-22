Eight new prison graduates for Capricornia

Eight new custodial corrections officers have been sworn in at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The Central Queensland prison holds more than 900 inmates and the training required to work as an officer there is extensive, helping recruits face the challenges of the job.

They made their affirmations during a small ceremony filled with friends and family.

QCS deputy commissioner of custodial operations Gary McCahon said the new officers would help transform the lives of those in custody while playing a vital role in keeping communities safe.

“It is an exciting time to join Queensland Corrective Services here in Rockhampton, as we finalise the expansion that is effectively doubling the size of the Capricornia Correctional Centre,” Mr McCahon said.

“QCS recently kicked off our largest recruitment campaign in its history, and we’re very happy with the amount of interest from would-be officers.”

Mr McCahon said the prison was a safe environment with the technology and skill provided to its staff.

There are only about four or five incidents in the prison per day, usually including people receiving upsetting news.

These incidents were not necessarily serious, according to Mr McCahon.

“QCS is looking for passionate people from all walks of life to join the front line of public safety – people who want to transform lives and improve the safety of the Queensland community,” he said.

“With a large variety of roles available across the state, if you think you have what it takes, I encourage you to apply.”

Anyone interested in applying can contact QCS’s Human Resources department.

One of the new officers Naomi, 28, previously worked as a corrective officer in New South Wales and underwent new training for Queensland.

Having seven years experience, she said the biggest differences were the legislation and the way things were run.

Naomi said her job was about making sure the prisoners were getting their meals, making sure they attended programs and keeping them safe.

She said she believed it was important to treat them with kindness and dignity because they were all humans.

“Showing them a positive way... and being able to show them a different way in being able to deal with something, can just make all the difference,” Naomi said.

“A lot of people will go straight to anger.

“To show them that they can actually respond better and that can actually be positive for their future as well.”

