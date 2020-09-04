Eight Gladstone entrepreneurs in Innov8te program

FLEDGLING innovators from Gladstone have been selected to participate in the inaugural Innov8ors 24-week training program aimed at accelerating ideas to commercialisation.

National leaders in research and development from Rio Tinto, Boyne Smelters Limited and Queensland Alumina Limited will mentor eight locals in the program designed to accelerate good innovations from concept to commercialisation.

Four cutting-edge innovations by locals include a device to absorb the sound of snoring, a regional bush medicine business in Calliope, a digital measurement device for fishing, and a new Digital Innovation Centre of Excellence for the region.

Here for Gladstone has contributed $80,000 in funding to help develop the projects to commercial fruition.

Start-up Gladstone’s Luis Arroyo said the program had the support of the Queensland Government and served as a potential pilot for other regions across the State.

“We have had a great deal of support from our partners in unearthing Gladstone innovation,” he said.

“We are all working together to attract investment and skills, create jobs, strengthen Gladstone’s innovation ecosystem, and identify new and enhanced routes to market.”

Here for Gladstone Chair and QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said the program would develop Gladstone’s greatest young minds and ideas.

“Gladstone has always been a hotbed of industrial innovation,”

“There are some incredible minds in the region and this program seeks to unearth them, support them and see their ideas move with strength to market.”

Queensland’s Chief Entrepreneur Ms Leanne Kemp said Gladstone is breaking new ground in innovations.

“This is a groundbreaking program for Queensland, and we will look to learn from this pilot program and share the collaboration outcomes achieved,” Ms Kemp said.

For more information on the Innov8ors program, contact Start-up Gladstone Ecosystem Builder’s Luis Arroyo at seb@startupgladstone.org.au or call 0424 092 537.

