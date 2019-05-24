Eight from Central Queensland in North Queensland squad

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints dynamic duo Trent Millar and captain Danny Conway have been selected in a preliminary North Queensland squad.

The squad will be cut in coming weeks ahead of the annual intrastate clash against South Queensland on June 15.

RISING STAR: BITS' Trent Millar has shown great versatility this season. Matt Taylor GLA040519AFLC

The game will be a curtain-raiser in Townsville's first-ever AFL home and away match between the Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda Saints at Riverway Stadium.

Conway and Millar join fellow AFL Capricornia stars Jamie Garner, Leigh Cossens, Alex Chapman, Tom Cossens - all from Yeppoon Swans, Matthew Jones from Rockhampton Brothers and Rocky Panther Jaxson Pringle - in the squad.

The BITS pair have been in the best players on a regular basis this season.

Millar has played in a variety of roles in midfield and defence and his dash and dare has been a treat this year.

He played one of his best games last week against ace Yeppoon Swan goal-sneak Chapman.

While Chapman booted four goals, Millar was able to close down on Chapman on several occasions when he was on the lead.

AFL Queensland state manager Barry Gibson said the depth of quality players was on the rise outside of NEAFL and QAFL competitions.

"This representative program is incredibly popular with the players across the state, so for them to be recognised for their performances to date and know they are under consideration for selection is a real positive for not only them, but for their clubs and the competitions they play in," Gibson told AFLQ Media.

"The names of those in the squads clearly provides a great insight into the quality of players we have playing across our various competitions throughout Queensland.

"The opportunity for players to be part of a day that includes an AFL game is an experience they relish and no doubt that adds to the popularity of the program."

Former AFL players Aaron Davey (Melbourne), Eddie Sansbury (North Melbourne) and Brett Meredith (Sydney) will bring a wealth of experience to the North Queensland squad.

Meanwhile Conway and Millar will be in action for the Saints in tomorrow's match against Rockhampton Panthers at 3.30pm in Rockhampton.

The winner will go one game clear in second spot.

Gladstone Suns also have an away game against Glenmore Bulls in what is likely a battle of the wooden spoon at 3.30pm at Stenlake Park.