Eight ball club on cue for a season starting date

EAGER: Sandie Wright, with Darryn Kemp (left) and Graham Wright cannot wait for the season to start. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

EAGER: Sandie Wright, with Darryn Kemp (left) and Graham Wright cannot wait for the season to start. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

EIGHT BALL: In more ways than one, the Gladstone Eight Ball Association will start afresh for a clean season.

After the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by the Queensland State Government, competition will start tomorrow week.

GEBA secretary and player Sandie Wright said it was hard to accept that the pandemic would cease all sports back in March.

“When it was announced that indoor sport was to stop effective on March 22 due to COVID-19, this hit us pretty hard as we were only one week into our season and we had a pretty full schedule for the season,” she said.

“But not only that, it affected us financially not having the members’ registration fees and game fees from each week coming in. This was going to put a lot of stress on our financials especially toward the rent and other outgoing expenses that we have each month.”

The association approached its suppliers and given that it as a non-for-profit organisation, steps were taken to ensure it would survive financially during the shutdown.

The stage two regulations include 20 players per room and with the 1.5m social distancing in place.

“We have been able to develop a plan or format were we can stagger our starting times for teams so that we do not go over these restrictions and also follow our COVID plan,” Wright said.

She hoped stage three would follow soon that would allow more players to compete. Some of those were new members who had signed in March.

“We actually do have a few new members and hopefully this has not deterred them and they are still keen to play,” Wright said.

RELATED STORY: Eightball Gladstone young guns will have to wait until next year

RELATED STORY: Gladstone players showed high I-cue in Mackay 8-ball comp