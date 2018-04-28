Eight Ball club house desperate for lick of paint

AFTER months of searching, Gladstone's 40-year-old Eight Ball Club has finally found a new club house - but there's one tiny problem.

After being squeezed into a conference room above Harbour City Hotel, club members said they didn't have enough resources to renovate their new club house at 36 Hansen Rd.

Secretary Sandi Wright, along with the 110 Eight Ball members, is asking for donations big or small to tidy up the place so they can get back to what they love doing.

"We've been in talks with the council for a long time to see if there is council land available and build our own clubhouse from there," Sandy said.

"There has been nothing available for a few years so we've been approaching places to see if we can try and convert them.

"We have finally found a place. It does need some big converting, but we can certainly make a club house out of it.

"We have six pool tables but we've only been able to use three in the past - the conference room was a bit tight."

The club is calling for chairs, potted plants, outdoor furniture and anything else that would help make it feel like home.

"We've signed the lease for a year but we have a lot to do. The walls, installation, painting, renovations and getting it ready to play some pool," Sandy said.

"Lucky we've got a painter on the team."

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Sandie Wright in 2012. Tom Huntley GLA140812POOL

The new clubhouse has a lot of potential and when completed would represent the serious sporting organisation.

"We've been going for 40 years, but in the past five years we really started to shoot up. We introduced the juniors into the club and it's been going crazy from there," Sandy said.

"We play in the Queensland cup and one of our female members won the cup in 2013. Our club also has the Queensland under 15's champion.

"We're a serious club we just need a serious club house.

"With a proper club house it will make it more of a sporting association. Locals will be able to come along, cheer and represent Gladdy."