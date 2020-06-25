Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month break

25th Jun 2020 8:17 PM

The Eiffel Tower has welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures were put in place before Thursday's reopening.

Visitors can access the 324m high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

Originally published as Eiffel Tower reopens after a 3-month break

eiffel tower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        For more than 51 years, we’ve been Bruce’s news source

        premium_icon For more than 51 years, we’ve been Bruce’s news source

        NewsThe Observer has provided me knowledge of local people, of local events, of local functions,” says Bruce Hunt.

        Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        premium_icon Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        News “At least 50 per cent of those offences are due to proactive policing,” says Acting...

        New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

        premium_icon New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

        News Priority is given to school zones with a high level of vehicle and pedestrian...

        CQU provides $600,000 in welfare to struggling students

        premium_icon CQU provides $600,000 in welfare to struggling students

        News Meals, emergency financial grants and learning support help making life...