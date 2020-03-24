‘Eerie feeling’: Pub empty after forced closure

Last drinks at Miriam Vale Hotel on Monday at 11.58am before the government-enforced shutdown kicked in. Picture: Photopia Studio

AT 11.58am on Monday, the Miram Vale Hotel joined pubs and clubs across the country in calling last drinks.

The move was in line with the Federal Government's mandatory shutdown as a measure to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Hotel publican Mitch Brennan said it was an emotional moment.

"At the end of it, everyone got a bit emotional, including myself," Mr Brennan said.

Today, Mr Brennan went down to the hotel.

"It's sort of an eerie feeling today," he said.

"I'm here now and it's the middle of the day and the pub's shut.

"There's no one here."

Mr Brennan said in the four years he'd run the pub, it had only ever closed on Christmas Day and Good Friday.

And with plenty of stock left in the fridges and freezers, Mr Brennan said he was disappointed at the lack of notice from the government in regards to the closure.

"We only found out late Sunday afternoon that we had to shut on midday on Monday," he said.

"It sort of makes it hard. It would have been good to have a bit more notice so we could have run some stock down."

However, Mr Brennan stressed that the hotel was still open for takeaway alcohol and meals and encouraged the community to show their support.

"We really need everyone to support us, especially the little guys like single operators," he said.

"We're all doing it tough, our turnovers aren't as big as the big boys.

"Every little bit helps."

He said it would be awesome to see people supporting not only the Miriam Vale Hotel, but other small pubs around the region as well, but hoped it would be business as usual in the near future.

"Fingers crossed that it's over and done with and we can get back to normal," he said.

"Then we can write this off as a very bad experience."