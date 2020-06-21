Eels fume after judiciary whacks Brown

A seething Parramatta are ready to fight to have Nathan Brown cleared of a grade two careless high tackle at the NRL judiciary in a bid to have their star forward free to play Canberra on Saturday night.

The Daily Telegraph has learned that there is a feeling within the Eels camp that Brown's tackle on Victory Radley in the 24-10 loss to the Sydney Roosters was not worthy of a suspension and that Brown is being punished for his previous bad boy image.

Fox Sports expert Michael Ennis was also quick to jump to Brown's defence on Saturday night when he said it was ludicrous to think the lock would be hit with anything tougher than a monetary fine for the tackle.

Ennis pointed out that Radley was falling in the tackle after being hit low by Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

It was clear Campbell-Gillard's tackle was what initially forced Radley to drop the ball.

It also shows that while the contact was high, Brown's arm does not connect with a traditional swinging arm action.

Victor Radley of the Roosters squares up with Nathan Brown of the Eels after Brown’s high shot. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Brown's arm also appears to bounce back at the moment of impact and does not carry through with the force you might expect if it was an intentional action.

But the NRL's match review committee certainly didn't agree, with Brown now facing a two week ban regardless of if he cops the early plea or unsuccessfully fights the charge.

Even on the field there was significant confusion with referee Ben Cummins ready to give the penalty to Parramatta after Roosters players came charging in to defend Radley.

It was only after Cummins was tipped to by the bunker that the penalty went to the Roosters, although Cummins still did not place Brown on report.

But going against Brown is that he does have a history of walking a fine line with his aggression and this charge comes just a fortnight after he returned from a two-match suspension for dangerous contact back in round two.

The Eels will be desperate to have him cleared given his terrific performance against the Roosters where he again showed what an inspiration he is to his team.

Only last week Brown was rated up alongside the other notable contenders for the NSW lock position such as Radley, Cam Murray, Jake Trbojevic and Dale Finucane.

And his one-on-one showdown with Radley certainly justified that argument.

Meanwhile St George Illawarra winger Jordan Pereira is also facing a two-week ban with an early plea for a grade three careless high tackle on Corey Thompson in Saturday's win over the Gold Coast.

Wests Tigers duo Harry Grant and Sam McIntyre will escape suspension with early guilty pleas for grade one dangerous contact charges stemming from Saturday's win over North Queensland. Their teammate Josh Aloiai has been fined for contrary conduct.

