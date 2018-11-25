Education the key to business survival in digital future

Gordon Christian from NEM spoke at the conference.

IF YOU keep running your business the way you're running it today, you'll be out of work tomorrow.

That was the blunt message from futurist James Scotland at the recent Digital Future workshop at CQUniversity.

Mr Scotland was one of three speakers outlining their vision of the future of business based on current trends.

"The next generation are ready to go now,” he said.

"Through mobile phone technology, they're changing the way the world operates.

"The old business models no longer apply because of robotics, 3D printing, crypto-currencies and instant data gathering and feedback.

"If your businesses data is not available on your mobile phone you're mad.

"Today's businesses need to be connected, ready, flexible and hungry to learn how to survive in the new economy.”

Digital champion Fabienne Wintle said it was important to connect with the people who can educate you on ways to save time and money long term.

"I work from home, from my couch,” she said.

"A lot of my business is automated using systems that instantly collect project management, payment and tax information.

"I don't get buried in emails each day as they are automatically saved into the correct online folders.”

According to Ms Wintle, the hardest part for business owners today is finding people they can trust to show them the best digital tools to use for future business growth.

"There are plenty of gurus out there who aren't really gurus,” she said.

"You'll have to educate yourself to understand the digital technology that's best for you.

"Everything now is digital, don't fear it, educate yourself.”

Gordon Christian from NEM spoke about Agnes Water's transition to being a digital crypto-currency town.

"It was a tourism initiative, we've had the BBC Travel visit, and numerous bloggers including one with 80,000 followers coming to visit,” he said.

"We wanted to educate people as to what crypto-currency is and what it will mean.

"In the next five years there will be two billion people joining the world economy on a peer to peer system.

"The currency is secure as long as you don't provide anyone your bank details or password.”

Mr Christian said crypto-currency systems were currently decentralised, but governments were looking at issuing digital currency.

"Places like Sweden are moving towards a digital currency platform,” he said.

"It won't be long before cash is no longer accepted.

"It's important business owners educate themselves on what crypto-currency will mean.”

