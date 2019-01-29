Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister Grace Grace has some tips to make back to school as easy as ABC.
Minister Grace Grace has some tips to make back to school as easy as ABC. Cordell Richardson
News

Education Minister's tips to make back to school easy as ABC

Noor Gillani
by
29th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace is offering advice on how parents can help children manage their back to school transition with confidence.

Ms Grace's tips included talking enthusiastically about school, setting up routines and practising travelling to school before the first day.

"It's also a great idea to practise travelling to and from school before the first day of the school year to ensure the safety and reliability of the route for the mode of transport being used,” Ms Grace said.

"Parents and carers may also find useful information on their school's website about uniform shop opening hours, the tuckshop, school activities and calendars and positive behaviour expectations.”

P and C state chief executive Kevan Goodworth said he strongly encouraged parents and carers to be involved with their child's school and maintain contact throughout the year.

"When parents are engaged with their children's learning both at school and at home, children have a more productive school life,” Mr Goodworth said.

For tips to support the transition to prep or kindy visit qld.gov.au/earlyyearscount.

More Stories

Show More
back to school 2019 education department education minister kindergarten p&c association prep 2019
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    • 29th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    • 29th Jan 2019 5:30 AM
    Watch out, there's children about

    premium_icon Watch out, there's children about

    News Road Policing Command inspector issues school zone warning.

    Woman in court for punching autistic brother's bully

    premium_icon Woman in court for punching autistic brother's bully

    News A GLADSTONE woman has fronted court to face an assault charge