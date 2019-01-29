Education Minister's tips to make back to school easy as ABC

Minister Grace Grace has some tips to make back to school as easy as ABC.

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace is offering advice on how parents can help children manage their back to school transition with confidence.

Ms Grace's tips included talking enthusiastically about school, setting up routines and practising travelling to school before the first day.

"It's also a great idea to practise travelling to and from school before the first day of the school year to ensure the safety and reliability of the route for the mode of transport being used,” Ms Grace said.

"Parents and carers may also find useful information on their school's website about uniform shop opening hours, the tuckshop, school activities and calendars and positive behaviour expectations.”

P and C state chief executive Kevan Goodworth said he strongly encouraged parents and carers to be involved with their child's school and maintain contact throughout the year.

"When parents are engaged with their children's learning both at school and at home, children have a more productive school life,” Mr Goodworth said.

For tips to support the transition to prep or kindy visit qld.gov.au/earlyyearscount.