Education is essential
Opinion

Education might be best defence against scammers

bmuir
by
12th Feb 2019 10:27 AM

Those who complain that education is too expensive, and therefore, not necessary, never consider the costs of having no education.

New research suggests that scammers intentionally litter their emails with poor grammar, spelling and punctuation to ensure they only entrap the most uneducated and gullible, to maximise efficiency and profitably.

Through a process of self-selection, the scammer sends an email that will repel all, but the most gullible. This is how many charlatans operate, by targeting a large group and then seeing who from this group respond positively to initial suggestions. Hypnotists and magicians often use this strategy on stage.

The scammers do not want to engage with those from whom there is no chance of receiving any money. They are only interested in those who are easily duped and don't recognise the scam's illegitimacy.

It is the old, the lonely and uneducated who often fall victim to scammers, and sadly, many victims feel too embarrassed or ashamed to report the crime or they do not understand their legal rights in pursuing fraudulent transactions.

