Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Holly Clements, 22, says she’s loving relief teaching as it is so flexible.
Holly Clements, 22, says she’s loving relief teaching as it is so flexible.
News

Education graduate finds perfect career balance

Jacobbe McBride, jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLASSROOM placements during her Bachelor of Primary Education studies were both preparation and inspiration for Tannum Sands resident Holly Clements.

Ms Clements, 22, who graduated from USC this year, now works for the Department of Education at schools in the Gladstone region.

"I am loving relief teaching as it is so flexible," she said.

"I can spend a lot of time with my son, who is one year old, while still doing the work I love."

Ms Clements was halfway through high school when she discovered her enthusiasm for teaching.

"I became passionate about education and child development. Learning is the foundation to everything and I couldn't wait to be a part of that," she said.

"My degree offered so many different placements and I looked forward to these each semester. I liked the way the program was structured, with each subject scaffolded on previous learning.

"When I am in the classroom, I constantly remember things from my degree, ranging from behaviour management techniques and lesson planning to the reasoning behind the curriculum."

As a casual, Holly was able to take time off during the strictest COVID-19 restrictions and be at home with her son.

"Now that schools are returning with social distancing and extra hygiene practices in place, I have been rostered two days a week and can't wait to get back in the classroom."

QTAC applications are now open to study this year.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
      • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

      Top Stories

        FREE TRIAL: We know how much local news matters

        premium_icon FREE TRIAL: We know how much local news matters

        News News Corp’s decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that.

        Lockdown causes surge in online uni enrolments

        premium_icon Lockdown causes surge in online uni enrolments

        News The latest trend in recreational pursuits is studying, according to CQU.

        IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 12.

        ‘Jobs for locals’: Airports secure $5m deal

        premium_icon ‘Jobs for locals’: Airports secure $5m deal

        News Package will assist airlines with marketing and bringing more passengers to...