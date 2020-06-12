Education graduate finds perfect career balance

Holly Clements, 22, says she’s loving relief teaching as it is so flexible.

CLASSROOM placements during her Bachelor of Primary Education studies were both preparation and inspiration for Tannum Sands resident Holly Clements.

Ms Clements, 22, who graduated from USC this year, now works for the Department of Education at schools in the Gladstone region.

"I am loving relief teaching as it is so flexible," she said.

"I can spend a lot of time with my son, who is one year old, while still doing the work I love."

Ms Clements was halfway through high school when she discovered her enthusiasm for teaching.

"I became passionate about education and child development. Learning is the foundation to everything and I couldn't wait to be a part of that," she said.

"My degree offered so many different placements and I looked forward to these each semester. I liked the way the program was structured, with each subject scaffolded on previous learning.

"When I am in the classroom, I constantly remember things from my degree, ranging from behaviour management techniques and lesson planning to the reasoning behind the curriculum."

As a casual, Holly was able to take time off during the strictest COVID-19 restrictions and be at home with her son.

"Now that schools are returning with social distancing and extra hygiene practices in place, I have been rostered two days a week and can't wait to get back in the classroom."

