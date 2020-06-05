Education centre celebrates 40 years of growth

THE Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre has been part of the Gladstone region community for over 40 years – delivering ­quality learning outcomes for students of all ages.

From its start as a one-teacher field studies centre in the 1970s, the centre has grown and uses highly skilled, qualified teachers to deliver enriching and engaging outdoor and environmental education to over 3500 students every year.

Caring for self, others and the environment is the key driver in developing programs for students to connect with.

Local environments of the Boyne River catchment, Tannum Sands beach, mangrove ecosystems, rocky shore ecosystems, sand dunes ecosystems, eucalypt forests, freshwater environments and local islands along with the “learn-scaped” grounds of BIEEC are used as the places for students to engage in their learning.

The centre regularly connects with the community through various events, professional development and citizen science opportunities.

We also provide opportunities for volunteers to work with us through small projects such as assisting with our gardens and grounds through to working with our “Caring for Clownfish” program.

BIEEC is continually refining programs to continue to live and breathe our mantra of “Empowering Extraordinary Minds”.