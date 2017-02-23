Boom as out-of-town parents flock to new local school

BIG START: The students from the Goora Gan Steiner School, with teachers Anna Rispoli (in yellow) and Sharon Asplin.

IN A sign of confidence, families are moving to Agnes Water to have their kids taught at the Goora Gan Steiner School.

The school has only been open for about a month.

President Melissa Thomson said three families had specifically moved to the area because of the alternative education at the school.

"Most of our enquiries are from people wanting to relocate from places like Townsville and Mackay," she said.

"We've always had this the whole way along, there have been so many enquiries from new families wanting to move here because the schools are quite sought after, so it's becoming a drawcard for the region."

Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water chairman Melissa Thomson with her children Frankie, 5 and Hunter Lane, 6.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

Ms Thomson said ever day this year had been fantastic.

"We ask the kids what the best bit was and they say 'I don't know, all of it," she laughed.

There are two teachers and nine teachers at the school.

One teacher is not quite full time.

"As soon as we have a couple more enrolments, they'll both be there full time," Ms Thomson said.

"We will look at taking it up to 15 students, before we look at capping it for the year, just so we can make sure we're working in the space we have as best as we can."

The school is based at the old community hall in Agnes Water on 71 Springs Rd.

On March 19, from 1-3pm, the school will hold the Goora Gan Autumn Equinox Festival.

Ms Thomson said the idea behind it was to invite people to see the school and experience a "seasonal celebration" with them.

The Steiner education model meets the educational standards set by the Australian National Curriculum, but places an emphasis on less traditional parts of education, like getting outside.

It has been around for almost 100 years.

The school will be at the FoodWorks shopping centre this Saturday cooking sausages and teacher Anna Rispoli's special falafels to raise money for a sun shade for their playground.