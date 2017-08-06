Education and work for Aborigines the focus

IMPORTANT WORK: Yallarm Advisory and Advocacy Group chairman Jarrod Beezley is passionate about what the group does.

YALLARM Advisory and Advocacy Group might not have its own office or a huge presence, but it is doing vital work in the Gladstone region.

The group is focused on Aboriginal education and employment.

Chairman Jarrod Beezley is one of the driving forces behind it.

"We have worked hard at creating networks with key stakeholders in regards to employment and education and that transition,” he said.

"What we do is we go in and advocate for indigenous issues such as employment and education.”

The group has been going for about four years now.

Mr Beezley said Aboriginal people in Gladstone faced many issues.

"We're not funded by anybody at the moment but we do advocate for students, parents in regards to how schools are doing things,” he said.

One of the goals for Yallarm is to help schools in Gladstone reach their commitments towards Aboriginal culture.

"We want to see cultural (being embedded) in schools to encourage and create identities for our students within the schools,” Mr Beezley said.

Trying to get it done had never been easy, Mr Beezley admitted.

"Schools have always struggled to meet those benchmarks they have within their policies,” he said.

"We realise there are other issues that can be obstacles and stumbling blocks for that to happen.

"It's about coming together and discussing those things and trying to work out the solution, everyone can see the problem but who can come up with an answer?”

Mr Beezley said that was where the advocacy part of Yallarm came in.

"That's where we try to work things out and how we get through this,” he said.

"We're looking at trying to really get into the schools next year.

"We're looking at trying to have a sit down with the principals and have a good talk and discussion about what's needed and how Yallarm can provide those things.”

One obstacle has been connecting with parents.

Mr Beezley said that, with parents working, it could be difficult.

"We find there's a big gap between parents dealing with schools, and we want to try and close that gap,” he said.

"We're trying to encourage parents to get on board with Yallarm and then they'll have a voice.

"We take every issue or problem seriously and work out how we can help in all facets.”

Besides the educational focus, Yallarm also works with some of the region's employees to create pathways for indigenous students.

If people want to get involved with Yallarm contact Mr Beezley on

0412 677 685.