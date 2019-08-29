Educating our drivers this Road Safety Week

EDUCATING OUR DRIVERS: Mt Larcom SES acting group leader Francis Moynihan, Mt Larcom Police Station officer in charge Andy Lipke and SES Gladstone member Alex Seal at Wednesday's Road Safety Week QPS Display at Mount Larcom Puma Service Station

EDUCATING OUR DRIVERS: Mt Larcom SES acting group leader Francis Moynihan, Mt Larcom Police Station officer in charge Andy Lipke and SES Gladstone member Alex Seal at Wednesday's Road Safety Week QPS Display at Mount Larcom Puma Service Station Jessica Perkins

FATIGUE is one of the top five factors contributing to road crashes in Queensland.

This Road Safety Week, police are educating drivers on how to stay safe on our roads.

Each day this week, police address a different issue contributing to road safety including: seat belts, speed, fatigue, the use of electronic devices and drink and drug driving.

Yesterday's focus was fatigue and police held a road-safety display at the Mount Larcom Puma Service Station where people could drop in and speak with police, SES and QAS.

Mount Larcom police station officer in charge senior constable Andy Lipke said it was important for drivers to "stop and have a break” when they were feeling tired.

"Fatigue is something that sneaks up on you that you don't realise,” Sen-Constable Lipke said.

"(Fatigue) can lead to vehicles travelling into the opposite lane, it can lead to fatalities or serious injury traffic crashes and that's what we want to try and avoid.

"We want to get to the destination that we are driving to and we want everyone else to as well.”

Constable Lipke said in our region the biggest contributor to road fatalities was "driver behaviour”.

"If we can get people making the correct decisions themselves ... then half the battle that we're facing is won,” he said.

"We are hoping to educate people to change their attitude and their viewpoint on road safety and what they do when they enter a vehicle.

"Our main focus is trying to change that driver behaviour.”

Constable Lipke said through education and enforcement, police aimed to have zero fatalities and less crashes on our roads.