From the Editor's Desk: Getting behind local business

What a week for news. From social media hoaxes to eligible bachelors, car crashes and public masturbators, now it's the Barnaby Joyce saga and the final raising of the Dianne, it's been anything but quiet.

The old saying says 'a week is a long time in politics' and this week has certainly shown that to be true.

Our own Federal MP, Ken O'Dowd was thrust into the national spotlight when he said publically that the affair surrounding his National Party leader, Barnaby Joyce was "embarrassing and a distraction".

This afternoon, even as most of his colleagues rally around the leader, Mr O'Dowd insists that the damage is too great and irreversible.

The Federal soap opera will continue tomorrow.

On February 26, The Observer is launching its Town Proud campaign where customers at participating businesses around town will have the chance to win $10,000 cash simply by shopping locally.

TOWN PROUD: Residents are being urged to shop local as part of the Town proud campaign, set to his Gladstone in February and March. Town Proud Logo Libby Cattermole

It's something The Observer together with Gladstone Regional Council and APLNG are very keen to promote. While the promotion is running, we'll be running a series of stories from people like you and like us, who live living here and are working to make our community even better.

Keep an eye out for the logo, you might win $10,000 and you know your money is staying right here in Gladstone.

THIS WEEK'S TOP STORIES |

MP Ken O'Dowd jokingly said he could throw his hand up and nominate as leader of the federal National Party if the position was thrown open. Contributed

1. Will Ken O'Dowd be the next Deputy Prime Minister?

Our biggest news this week was Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd's light hearted suggestion that he could replace Barnaby Joyce as deputy Prime Minister.

Mr O'Dowd made the comments about raising his hand to nominate for the position, should Mr Joyce be forced out, on Tuesday morning during a radio interview with 4CC.

The light-hearted chat made national news after being published on The Observer website.

CASHED UP: Are you one of the customers to which Ergon Energy owes money? JOEL CARRETT

2. Ergon holding $12,000 of Gladstone's unclaimed money

This week journalist Andrew Thorpe revealed how much of Queenslander's unclaimed money was being held by Ergon Energy.

Of the $137,000, $12,000 belonged to Gladstone residents.

The money belongs to seven individuals and one local business.

HEAVY DAMAGE: Aviation Fire and Rescue firefighters near the crashed plane. Matt Taylor

3. Light plane crashes at Gladstone Airport

Things took at turn at the Gladstone Airport on Sunday afternoon when a light plane crashed.

Two aviation fire and rescue vehicles attended the scene.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive Peter Friel said the crash was caused by wind which had lifted and flipped the plane during take off.

An artists' impression of the Philip St Community Precinct. contribtued

4. Date set for work on long-awaited project

Residents got hold of some long-awaited news this week when a date was set for work to start on the Philip Street Community Precinct.

The long-awaited precinct will include Gladstone Regional Council's Community Advisory Service, a multi-purpose community centre to replace the ageing neighbourhood centre on Toolooa St, a child and family centre and parkland.

