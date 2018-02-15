From the Editor's Desk: New tech brings us closer to you

Dear readers,

Notice anything different about us?

Our new-look website launched yesterday, and it promises to showcase our best local news in a striking, easy-to-read way.

You will notice a cleaner, more modern look which matches the best-looking news sites in the country for both desktop and mobile.

There have been a host of changes made to the site, including bolder headlines, a new navigation panel, topic-following capabilities and videos placed in prominent position.

Gladstone Observer's new look website. Tegan Annett

As soon as you enter the website our headlines will jump off your screen, allowing for better navigation to ensure you will be able to find the news that matters to you more quickly.

The navigation panel along the top of the website gives you quick and easy access to the latest stories via 'just in', as well as content in sport, lifestyle, community, what's on, jobs, motoring, real estate, obituaries and classifieds.

As you would expect, local news is given more prominence, while the best stories from around our network sit in the 'network' news container, which floats down the page with you as you scroll.

There's also easy links to crime news, letters and local opinion pieces directly below the local news section.

We would love for you to take some time browsing the website and then be sure to let us know your thoughts via NRM.Digital@newsregionalmedia.com.au.

Drone Pilot Mike Richards shows off The Observer's new toy, a DJI Phantom 4 Advanced drone, named Harry. Matt Taylor GLA150218DRONE

A flash new website is just the start of the high-tech developments happening behind-the-scenes at The Observer.

A drone has been added to our arsenal of news delivery equipment and is set to soar above our heads to capture the very best footage of community events and breaking news stories.

You're likely to see it soaring through our skies while out and about in Gladstone in the near future.

All of these changes show that one of the reasons we have been your trusted news source for more than 150 years, is we are constantly striving to move with the times and make sure the best possible news content is available to you wherever you are, whenever you want it.

Our newsrooms are ready for take-off: NRM editorial director Bryce Johns talks us through an exciting new innovation for our regional newsrooms

That's why we launched the We're For You campaign this week .

When floods ravaged the region, everyone pulled together to make sure everyone was safe.

Stories of hardship and mateship were shared in our local paper, giving hope to those who needed it most.

We take you along when news is breaking on our highways and ask the politicians the tough questions we all want answered.

The Observer belongs to all of us and we're committed to giving you the very best local stories as they happen, every day.