PHOTOS: Eddy’s a part of world champion team

CRICKET: Gladstone's Eddy Marriner was a part of the Australian Over-50 side that steam-rolled its way to win the Indoor Cricket Masters World Series in South Africa.

The Aussies romped home by thrashing New Zealand 73-8 in the final in Cape Town.

A happy Eddy Marriner

"We were undefeated in all 10 games and I'm not too sure many teams have done that before," Marriner said.

"The guys that we had in the side - from the manager to coach to the players - have all bonded well together."

Eddy Marriner in action

Despite the lop-sided score in the final, Marriner said the Kiwis fought hard against its arch-enemy.

"The score didn't tell the full story and there was a fair bit of feeling in the game," he said.

"There was an Australian, Craig McSweeney, who played for New Zealand and they were hard at the start."

Marriner took seven wickets for just seven runs and was used as a leg-spinner.

"I'm usually a fast bowler but was used as a spinner for this tournament," he said.

His selection came six months ago.

"We had the nationals down south and on the final night they had presentations and we were sitting around a table when they called out my name as those who made the Australian team," Marriner said.

"I was extremely happy just to be picked in the Australian side for the first time and I was over the moon.

"It was a dream come true."

Marriner moved to Brisbane when he was 18 but still calls Gladstone home.

He represented the Queensland Country and Australia Country teams and played for Queensland Alumina Sports Club.

"In Brisbane I played for Wynnum-Manly and North in the first-grade and my final club was Benleigh Logan," Marriner said.

He also played for Queensland Colts and made the Queensland Second 11 side.

"Carl Rackemann played and Andy Bichel was opening bowler with me," Marriner said. Greats Craig McDermott and Stuart Law were also in the team.