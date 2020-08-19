‘Ecstatic’: Life changing scratchie win for Calliope couple

When asked how the Calliope woman planned to enjoy her instant win of $100,000, she said she was excited to spoil herself.

A GLADSTONE region pharmacy $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket has changed the life of a woman after she won a top prize of $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Alive Pharmacy at Calliope Shopping Centre, with the woman sharing her disbelief with an official from the Lott this morning.

She said her week had been turned upside down in the best kind of way, her and her husband initially thought hey had only won $100.

“I checked it again and that’s when I realised it was actually $100,000,” she said.

“I screamed and told my husband and he said ‘No way! That wouldn’t happen to us’ but sure enough it did.”

The woman said she was so excited and there were so many emotions for her and her husband after what had been a rough couple of weeks.

“It’s really been crazy but then I won this, so I am very happy,” she said.

“This win really does mean so much to us and it needs to sink it because it doesn’t feel real yet.”

“With everything going on in the world, we can’t travel, so instead we’ve decided to keep it for lots of small things,” she said.

“We will go on some little trips around Australia, go out for nicer dinners and lunches, and buy some things I’ve always wanted.”

Alive Pharmacy Calliope manager Clare Stone said she couldn’t be more thrilled for her local customer.

“We are ecstatic,” she said.

“She came into the store and checked it, and it was an incredible moment to be a part of because she is so deserving of it, the win couldn’t have happened to a nicer lady.”

Ms Stone said the win was amazing news for the Calliope community, especially because the win had gone to someone so deserving.

“We’ve had a few major wins in the past,” she said.

“The last Instant Scratch-Its top prize we sold was at Christmas time and we can’t wait to sell another.”