‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

A total of 1054 vehicles took part in the Rare Spares Rockynats street parade on Friday. Photo: Jann Houley

The inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats got off to a roaring start on Friday, with the street parade believed to be the biggest ever held in Australia.

A total of 1054 vehicles - 856 cars and 198 bikes - were in the parade, which started at the Rockhampton Showgrounds and rolled through the city’s CBD.

It was the first event of Queensland’s biggest car festival, which is being staged by the Rockhampton Regional Council in conjunction with Summernats.

Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said it was a fantastic way to launch the action-packed three-day program.

“We were ecstatic with the turnout today,” he said.

“The street parade is always the jewel in the crown of an event like this… it’s the place where the festival interacts with the community in a simple and joyful way.

“To have 850-plus cars and nearly 200 bikes parading through Rockhampton was quite a sight to see and we’re really proud of the whole thing.

“As far as we know, it’s the biggest automotive and bike street parade ever held in Australia.

“It’s much bigger than Summernats that we do down in Canberra, that’s for sure.”

Rockynats continues on Saturday and Sunday with street drags, burnouts, drifting and a show ‘n shine in which hundreds of custom and classic street machines will be parked along the city’s historic Quay Street.

