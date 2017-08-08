Economic boost as Gladstone Show vendors ride in

WHILE patrons fill up on fairy floss, dagwood dogs and other delicious treats, pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels are also tipped to be filled this week in conjunction with the Gladstone Show.

Gladstone Show Society spokesman Clive Featherby said while it was hard to put an exact figure on the economic benefits of the show, a glut of people coming from out of town could only have a positive effect on the region's coffers.

"Everyone who runs a food van were in places like Woolworths buying all their food and produce," he said.

"They all come into town and fill their trucks up for diesel to run the generators and I've noticed the hotels have got bookings right through until after the show ends.

"When you bring a mass group of people in together it's got to be good for the town because they spend."

Quest Apartments manager Ibrahim Saad said their location, close to the showgrounds, was a plus for travelling vendors.

"We have organisers and people setting up the show who are staying with us," he said.